Most Valuable Football Squads On The Planet Revealed As Solskjaer's Man Utd Trail Rivals

At a time when club finances are reportedly at their weakest due to the coronavirus pandemic, Transfermrkt has released its list of the most valuable squads in world football. The list has thrown up many surprises, while also providing an insight into the financial clout of the Premier League, with as many as five of the world’s top 10 most valuable football squads being from England. With several clubs spending heavily in the transfer market this season, the updated most valuable football squads list also discloses how their total value has changed with the arrival of new signings.

Liverpool tops the most valuable football squads list

It is the defending Premier League champions that have topped the most valuable football squads list, according to Transfermrkt, with Liverpool’s squad valued at a mouth-watering £986.7million. Star attackers Sadio Mane and Mohammad Salah are valued at £108 million each, while youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold is worth £99 million. The most valuable football squads list also showed the kind of strength in depth Liverpool possesses, with five further players valued at over £50 million as well.

Premier League clubs rule the roost

While Liverpool topped the most valuable football squads list, their Premier League rivals Manchester City were next, with the Man City squad value touted as £929 million. Chelsea, buoyed by several new signings came up in fourth place, with their squad valued at £825 million. Two other clubs also made their way into the top 10 of the most valuable football squads list. While Man Utd were placed seventh in the table with a squad value of £719 million, Tottenham Hotspur found themselves in ninth place with a £697 million valuation of their squad.

Chelsea the 4th most valuable squad in the world. Above Man Utd, Arsenal & Spurs & even Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/nyXhsr3yPJ — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 22, 2020

Interestingly, fans and pundits have criticised Man Utd for their transfer activity this season, as they have failed to match their Premier League rivals when it comes to bringing in new players. Man Utd’s squad is nearly £ 270 million behind Liverpool, while it is less than the Man City squad value by more than £200 million. When compared to Chelsea, Man Utd’s squad value falls short by more than £ 100 million. Amongst the top 20 of the most valuable football squads list, other Premier League clubs which made the cut included Arsenal (13th), Everton (17th), and Leicester City (18th).

Barcelona value revealed

The club which came closest to challenging Premier League’s dominance was Spanish club Barcelona, which came in third place in the most valuable squads list with a valuation of around £ 900 million. The top ten was rounded out by Real Madrid in fifth place (£789 million), Bayern Munich in sixth (£754 million), Paris Saint Germain in eight (£706 million), and Serie A club Inter Milan in 10th place (£670 million)

