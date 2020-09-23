Who Is Matt Judge? Man United Transfer Negotiator BERATED By Fans And Patrice Evra

Manchester United slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, and fans have directed their frustration towards the club hierarchy over the lack of activity in the transfer market. Matt Judge and Ed Woodward have been singled out for criticism, with the Red Devils having failed to sign any of their targets except Donny van de Beek. With pressure piling up on the hierarchy, here's a look at who is Matt Judge, Matt Judge Man United career and his salary.

Who is Matt Judge? Matt Judge Man United career

Man United CEO Ed Woodward has been the figure-head of the Red Devils in the years after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Matt Judge has established himself as his right-hand man and has been in charge of negotiating transfers and contracts of players. Judge has been Man United's head of corporate development since 2016 and has been involved in all transfers after the Louis van Gaal era at Old Trafford. Unlike Ed Woodward, Judge keeps a shallow profile despite his Man United position and divides his time between the club's Mayfair office in London and the AON Training Complex in Carrington.

Who is Matt Judge? Patrice Evra slams Judge

Evra:



"When Ferguson and Gill came to see me in Monaco it was like an interview by the CIA or FBI, now I get calls from directors at big clubs telling me to ask Matt Judge to answer his phone"pic.twitter.com/zxKlvl0kYF — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) September 21, 2020

Man United legend Evra hit out at the club via an Instagram video after the Red Devils lost their opening game against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The former left-back slammed Matt Judge and labelling him as 'arrogant' while negotiating for the transfer of players. Evra, who has previously been considered for an ambassadorial or player liaison role, said that a director had once contacted him so that he could get in touch with the Man United's chief negotiator. The 39-year-old also hit out at the club's erroneous judgement in the transfer market and cited an example of how the club overpaid in transfer fees. Evra's comments further increased the fans' frustration towards the Man United hierarchy, demanding his ouster.

Who is Matt Judge? Matt Judge Man United hierarchy

Matt Judge is Ed Woodward's right-hand man and is assisted by John Murtough, the Red Devils' head of football development. Murtough previously held the position of head of elite performance at the Premier League before joining Man United. Matt Judge is heavily involved in the recruitment process with Marcel Bout and Mick Court heading club's network of 52 scouts. The Man United head of corporate development is known to be the one who contacts agents and also represents the players during transfer negotiations.

Who is Matt Judge? Man United transfers under Judge

Eric Bailly (£30 million from Villarreal, June 2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (free from Paris Saint-Germain, July 2016)*

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£26 million from Borussia Dortmund, July 2016)*

Paul Pogba (£89 million from Juventus, August 2016)

Victor Lindelof (£30 million from Benfica, July 2017)

Romelu Lukaku (£75 million from Everton, July 2017)*

Nemanja Matic (£40 million from Chelsea, July 2017)

Alexis Sanchez (swap deal with Arsenal involving Mkhitaryan, January 2018)*

Diogo Dalot (£17.4 million from Porto, July 2018)

Fred (£52 million from Porto, July 2018)

Lee Grant (£1.5 million from Stoke, July 2018)

Daniel James (£17 million from Swansea, July 2019)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka ( £45mllion from Crustal Palace, July 2019)

Harry Maguire ( £80million from Leicester, August 2019)

Bruno Fernandes (£47million from Sporting, January 2020)

Odion Ighalo (Loan from Shanghai Shenhua, January 2020)

Donny van de Beek (£35million from Ajax, August 2020)

