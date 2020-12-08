Man United Fans Recall Sir Alex Ferguson's Mino Raiola Warning After Pogba's Exit Rumours

Man United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is well known for his dislike of Mino Raiola and his way of doing business. And after the Italian agent sparked controversy after revealing that Paul Pogba wanted out of Manchester, fans were reminded of the legendary Scotsman's judgement was astute. Raiola had rubbed Sir Alex the wrong way after forcing Pogba to quit Man United for Juventus back in 2012 but eventually was glad to get rid of the Frenchman.

Sir Alex Ferguson vs Mino Raiola: Fans remember legendary Man United manager's Raiola warning

After Mino Raiola's comments suggesting that Paul Pogba was unhappy at Old Trafford at was looking for an exit, Manchester United fans were reminded of comments made by Sir Alex Ferguson on Mino Raiola over the years. Mino Raiola became Paul Pogba's agent after he turned 18 and starred in the Red Devils' FA Youth Cup win in 2011. With Manchester United being perennial title contenders that time, chances were hard to come by and Raiola convinced the Frenchman to move to Juventus for less than £1 million. Sir Alex Ferguson was naturally disappointed to lose out on Pogba but eventually was glad to get rid of the then 19-year-old.

The Man United legend spoke to MUTV at the time and said that Pogba had signed for Juventus a long time ago and he was disappointed because of the lack of respect the youngster had shown to the club. Ferguson had said that if the Pogba and Raiola carry on that way, he would be quite happy to be away from him. In 2012, just months after Pogba's transfer to Juventus, Sir Alex Ferguson had labelled Mino Raiola as a 's*** bag' for influencing the deal.

Sir Alex Ferguson on Mino Raiola in 2012: "Paul Pogba? He just had a bad agent, a sh*t bag." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/is6oVGOIJk — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 7, 2020

The legendary Scot had also mentioned Mino Raiola in his 2015 book Leading, claiming that the Italian was one of the few agents he totally dislikes and claimed that there was great distrust the moment he met him. The former Red Devils boss claimed that Raiola and he were like oil and water and his first meeting with him was a total fiasco. Ferguson had revealed that Pogba had a three-year deal at Man United with an extra year option, which the Red Devils were willing to take. However, Raiola's arrival on the scene changed everything and the Frenchman eventually moved to Juventus.

(Image Courtesy: manutd.com)