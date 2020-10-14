Man United Transfer News: Solskjaer Set To Go After Former Man City Target Jules Kounde

After an embarrassing transfer window this summer, Manchester United have swung into action as they look to make amends in the winter. The Red Devils were keen on signing a centre-back to partner skipper Harry Maguire at the back but failed to land one in the transfer window gone by. Keeping the setbacks in mind, Man United have now identified Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as the ideal player to pair up with Harry Maguire.

Also Read | Jules Kounde transfer: Man City target Sevilla centre-back as defensive search continues

Man City sign Ruben Dias after failure to seal Jules Kounde transfer

Jules Kounde was earlier linked with a move to Manchester City. However, Sevilla turned down the Etihad-based outfit's opening bid. Instead, the Spanish giants demanded that the club pay his complete release clause, estimated at £82 million. Interestingly, Jules Kounde had joined Sevilla from Bordeaux only in 2019.

Nunca confundas una sola derrota con una derrota final... pic.twitter.com/kXygZ9kmex — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) September 25, 2020

Man City instead went on to sign Ruben Dias for a reported fee of £64 million. The 23-year-old Portuguese defender was signed from Benfica and has managed one appearance under Pep Guardiola already.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Juan Mata rejects £18m-a-year offer to join Saudi Arabian club

Solskjaer keen on Jules Kounde transfer

ESPN now reports that Man United have decided to seal the Jules Kounde transfer in January. However, Man United transfer news insists that the Red Devils' pursuance for the 21-year-old French centre-back will depend on the departure of two players.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have fallen down the pecking order at Man United. The two were left out of the Champions League squad for the 2020-21 season by Solskjaer last week. Man United's defence has been up for scrutiny in the past few weeks, particularly after conceding six goals against Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano available for £36m next summer

Is the Jules Kounde transfer the answer to Man United's hollow defence?

Solskjaer had opted to play Eric Bailly at the back alongside Harry Maguire, instead of Victor Lindelof, who has been the preferred choice for a while now. But a change in the backline did not turn out to be fruitful for Solskjaer. Former Man United defender Gary Neville, while speaking to Sky Sports, claimed that the club will not be able to clinch the Premier League with the current bunch of defenders.

He instead urged Solskjaer to sign a defender who 'could run and defend one-on-ones'. "The club's fans could talk about Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho all they want, but they are not going to win the Premier League with the current defensive set up," added Neville.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Van Persie predicted Cavani transfer to Man United in February

Image courtesy: Jules Kounde Twitter