Man United Announce 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Partner, Fans Troll Club's Transfer Policy

Manchester United have been heavily trolled for their performances both on and off the field in recent years. Several fans and pundits have criticized Man United for their transfer activity this season, with the club reportedly failing to bring in any of the targets requested by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. On the field, the Red Devils have made a torrid start to the season, losing two of their first three games and conceding 11 goals in the process. Now, Man United have once again been trolled online, after their latest financial partners reminded the fans of their heavily criticized transfer policy.

Man United Buy Now Pay Later partner announced

On October 13, Man United announced a partnership with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider Laybuy. The partnership will provide an interest-free payment option for Man United fans, thus allowing them to buy merchandise and support the club. With Laybuy as their financial partners, Man United fans will now have better access to club merchandise and services. Laybuy will allow Man United fans to spread their payments with weekly interest-free instalments over six weeks, via the Laybuy app.

United tried to use laybuy to sign Sancho 😂https://t.co/mLU6TxYjl3 — P (@PTRK0161) October 13, 2020

Fans brutally troll Man United for Laybuy partnership

After Laybuy was announced as a new partner by Man United, a legion of fans trolled the club for the new collaboration. Notably, while Man United transfer news linked the club with a host of players over the summer, the club failed to complete deals for most of them. United were linked with Dayot Upamecano, Jadon Sancho, Thiago and Gareth Bale amongst others, with Man United chief Ed Woodward insistence the club wouldn't cough up the quoted transfer fees reported to be one of the reasons for the failed transfers.

Laybuy better be used to pay Dortmund for Sancho.



So sick of Manchester United LLC. — sgRedDevil 👹 (@AdiiUnited) October 13, 2020

Partnership with laybuy to become the club's [BNPL]

ED Woodward to collab with them to propose a laybuy deal for Jadon Sancho 🧐 — Ots.ile24 (@OtsileMaletso1) October 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter, fans asked the club to use the app next time Man United transfer news links the club with other players. Referring to the failed Jadon Sancho transfer, they hilariously advised the club to use Laybuy to pay Borussia Dortmund the required transfer fee. Several others joked that with Laybuy as partners, Man United will finally be able to afford transfer targets. Other fans also trolled the club for focusing on such deals, while they claimed that several players would have made their way to Old Trafford if Ed Woodward had given due attention to transfers this summer.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram