Man United Fix 20 Square-metre TV At Carrington to Work On Tactics Ahead Of Spurs Clash

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly installed a huge 20 square-metre television outside the club's training ground at Carrington. The decision to use the giant screen at Carrington is for the Norwegian to hold team meetings and outline the tactics for his team's preparation for the Premier League return. Man United will be using the video analysis from the giant weather-proof screen ahead of their Premier League encounter against Tottenham on Friday and it also keeps the side in check with the social distancing protocol.

Premier League return: Man United training screen at Carrington

The Premier League has laid out a number of health and safety measures to ensure that players and staff remain clear of coronavirus. One of those protocols includes social distancing and Man United have found a new and innovative method to hold team meetings at Carrington with the help of a giant 20-square metre television screen outside the training ground headquarters. A number of indoor facilities at the Man United training ground have been out of order with the coronavirus restrictions and the Red Devils have now opted to use a new way to address team meetings and discuss tactics at their Carrington base.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the gigantic screen is over 10 feet tall and it took the Red Devils the entire weekend to set up the equipment. Solskjaer is planning to use the screen in order to prepare for his team tactics ahead of Friday's clash against Tottenham as well as for the remainder of the season. Solskjaer can now hold his team meetings by the side of the pitch and the 47-year-old can use simple buttons to address his squad. Man United have also installed a large cabin in the dressing-room area at Old Trafford for visiting teams to prevent the spread of the virus.

Premier League return: Tottenham vs Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Friday, June 19 at 8:15 pm (Saturday, 12:45 am IST). Man United came out 2-1 victors in the previous encounter against Spurs at Old Trafford in December 2019 with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace. Man United are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table, just three points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot in the league standings.

