Man United Star David De Gea Gives Apt One-word Summary Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Commitment

Why you’re reading this: Cristiano Ronaldo created history Tuesday during a UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Iceland. The Portuguese captain made the Guinness World Record for having to most international appearances for the country. As the player made his 200th appearance for Portugal, making his first-ever appearance in 2003. Former Manchester United teammate David de Gea appreciated the player on his Instagram post.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 123rd goal on his 200th appearance for Portugal

David de Gea's future with United remains uncertain

Ronaldo and De Gea made 53 appearances together for United

What did David de Gea say about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 123rd goal for the country in his 200th appearance against Iceland. The 38-year-old star went to social media to post a reel about his achievement. His caption stated:

“200 games with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream, and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal.”

In his post, the Spanish goalkeeper commented ‘Animal’ in reference to Ronaldo being unstoppable in creating records as Ronaldo also achieved scoring his 700th career goal with David de Gea during his second stint at Old Trafford coming on as a substitute for injured Anthony Martial against Everton.

Players from all around the world have frequently been in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication and approach. So it shouldn't be surprising that De Gea was shocked to witness the player's enthusiasm despite having accomplished so much.

Will David de Gea play for Manchester United next season?

David de Gea’s future with Manchester United remains uncertain as the player’s contract ends at the end of this month and no action has been taken yet towards the contract renewal. The Spanish goalkeeper spent 12 years at Old Trafford after he left Atletico Madrid. According to the reports, De Gea wants to continue to play at Manchester United but the club is reported to bring other goalkeepers in the squad for the 2023-24 season.