Edinson Cavani Debut Could Be Delayed Due To Quarantine As Fans Wait To See The New No.7

While the Edinson Cavani transfer was announced on deadline day, Manchester United fans may have to wait for a while before they see their new striker in action. After the Cavani transfer was confirmed, many Man United fans were hoping to see the 33-year-old take to the field in Man United’s game against Newcastle United after the international break. However, the latest media reports suggest that quarantine rules may delay Edinson Cavani from making his debut.

Edinson Cavani quarantine situation to delay debut

The striker made the move to Old Trafford on a free transfer, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring months ago. While most players completing transfers have been able to slot straight into the Premier League squads, Edinson Cavani’s situation is likely to be a bit different. Since the forward was out of contract, he wasn’t part of a secure bio bubble before the Cavani transfer was confirmed. According to a report in The Times, Edinson Cavani has not been regularly tested for COVID-19 since his departure form PSG, with the striker also interacting with Paris’ general population during the period.

When will Edinson Cavani quarantine period end?

As a result, it looks like the UK government’s COVID-19 rules will apply to Edinson Cavani when he makes his way to the club. According to current regulations, anyone arriving from France will need to quarantine for 14 days. While media reports suggest that Man United are still seeking clarification on the matter, Edinson Cavani’s quarantine period has already started, with the striker touching down in Manchester on Sunday.

Cavani in quarantine and hasn't played since March. Not worth chucking him in unfit against Newcastle with his recent injury issues. Just shows you how panic this signing was though. Martial out for three games and Cavani won't be anywhere near match fit for a few weeks — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 7, 2020

Cavani landed on 4th Oct

Newcastle game is on 17th Oct

Number of days required in quarantine: 14

Number of days between those two dates: 13 — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) October 7, 2020

Although Edinson Cavani’s quarantine period has already begun, Man United’s game against Newcastle United on October 17 will come too early for the star forward. To add to the problem, since Edinson Cavani will be spending time in quarantine, he won’t get a chance to train at Carrington with the rest of the squad during the period. With the striker having not played competitive football since March, it remains to be seen how quickly the 33-year-old will be able to regain his match fitness. Interestingly, the first game after Cavani’s quarantine period ends could see him face his former club PSG in the Champions League.

How much is Edinson Cavani Man United salary?

Edinson Cavani has signed a 1-year deal at the club, with the option to extend it by another year. The Cavani transfer terms mean that the Uruguayan forward will be one of the highest-paid players at the club. The 33-year-old will earn €11 million per season at Man United, along with a further €2 million in performance-related bonuses. The Cavani transfer deal will also see the striker get a €4 million signing-on fee.

Image Credits: Edinson Cavani Instagram