Who Is Sergio Romero's Wife Eliana Guercio? Man United 'keeper Left In Limbo

Eliana Guercio’s comments slamming Manchester United’s treatment of her husband Sergio Romero made headlines after the transfer deadline day ended. Sergio Romero was reportedly set to move to Everton on deadline day. However, after the Sergio Romero transfer fell through with the Red Devils reportedly blocking the deal, the Argentine's wife took to social media to vent her frustration.

Who is Sergio Romero's wife Eliana Guercio?

According to media reports, Eliana Guercio and Sergio Romero first met in 2008 with the pair marrying each other just seven months after. The couple has three kids together, namely Jazmin, Chloe and Meghan.

Eliana Guercio is a popular personality in Argentina with the model appearing in many magazines and TV shows. Eliana Guercio is most famous for her appearances on men’s lifestyle magazines, and is also known for her appearances in South American shows like Son de Fierro (2007), Todos contra Juan (2008) and Casados con hijos (2005). Eliana Guercio is known for being a fiery personality, with the 42-year-old never afraid to speak her mind. In the past, Eliana Guercio made headlines after she blasted her neighbours in Manchester for taking offence when a playground was installed in the back of their home.

Sergio Romero Man United career stats

While speaking about the Romero transfer, Eliana Guercio accused Manchester United of not respecting the goalkeeper. After Dean Henderson’s return to the club meant that Sergio Romero was now the third-choice keeper behind the youngster and first choice David de Gea, the 33-year-old was widely expected to leave the club. Multiple reports covering the Romero transfer had also claimed that the goalkeeper was close to a move to Everton, with the Red Devils pulling the plug on the deal at the last minute.

The 42-year-old wrote on social media that while Sergio Romero helped the club reach four finals/semi-finals, he was left on the bench later on. Talking about the Romero transfer that fell through, Eliana Guercio advised the club to respect the goalkeeper’s wishes and let him go.

Ever since arriving at the club in 2015, Sergio Romero has been a solid understudy in the goalkeeper position for Manchester United. Despite not being a starter at Manchester United, the Argentine has managed to perform admirably whenever given the chance. According to Transfermrkt, Sergio Romero has made 61 appearances for Manchester United, keeping 39 clean sheets in the process.

Image Credits: Eliana Guercio Instagram