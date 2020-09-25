Man United Transfer News: RB Leipzig’s Upamecano Open To £60m Switch To Old Trafford

French centre-back Dayot Upamecano has confirmed that he held talks with other clubs despite signing a contract extension with RB Leipzig in the summer. Over the past two seasons, Upamecano has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe and Man United are now closely monitoring his situation at the Red Bull Arena. The 21-year-old admitted that his focus is currently on RB Leipzig but isn't ruling out a move away from the club in the near future and Man United are now on red alert.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to splash the cash on Dayot Upamecano?

According to reports from The Telegraph, Man United have a keen interest in signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig this summer. Upamecano put in some stellar displays for RB Leipzig last season and was superb in both Champions League ties against Atletico Madrid as Julian Nagelsmann's side made it to the semi-finals of the elite tournament. It is reported that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now identified Upamecano as his prime defensive target to bolster his side's backline.

United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season with centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof coming under heavy scrutiny for their below-par displays. As such, Solskjaer is now looking to rope in Upamecano before the transfer window shuts on October 5. Reports claim that Man United are willing to pay £60m (€65m) for the services of Upamecano but will offload some players before making a purchase.

According to James Ducker, United do have an interest in Dayot Upamecano but Solskjaer needs to offload some players before pursuing the centre back 👀



2 weeks to go in the window, it's crunch time. 🇾🇪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/GvUYbzOcbI — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 21, 2020

Dayot Upamecano transfer news: Why reports are linking Dayot Upamecano to United

Hopes of Man United luring Upamecano to Old Trafford vanished in July when he signed a three-year contract extension with RB Leipzig. Upamecano's new contract is set to keep him at Leipzig until the summer of 2023, however, having played the full 90 minutes in RB Leipzig's 3-1 win over Mainz on Bundesliga matchday 1, Upamecano once again teased United fans over his future at the German club. "As I mentioned earlier, I'm focused on Leipzig for now, but I did hold talks with other clubs In football, you never know what can happen in a season."

Dayot Upamecano: "For the moment I am with Leipzig but it is true that I was able to discuss with certain clubs. As I said, for now I am focused on Leipzig and I will continue to play for Leipzig, and then we’ll see." #mulive [telefoot] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 24, 2020

The talented French centre-back signed for Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2017 and has gone on to become a vital member of the first-team squad ever since. Upamecano has made a total of 115 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions so far. However, reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that Leipzig are in no mood to part with Upamecano anytime soon. Upamecano also recently earned a call-up to the French National squad to represent Les Blues in the UEFA Nations League.

Image Credits - Manchester United, RB Leipzig Instagram