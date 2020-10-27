Man United, Liverpool Have 'most Delusional Fans' In The Premier League, Study Reveals

Manchester United and Liverpool share one of the biggest rivalries in football and their history is a testament to the fact that both are truly the biggest clubs in England. While the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have challenged for supremacy, the old guard remains strong and top almost every list in English football. However, the North West clubs also top an unwanted list, with the latest study revealing that Liverpool and Man United fans are the most misguided in the Premier League.

Liverpool, Man United fans most delusional reveals a new study on Premier League fans

Free football betting app Kiss My Score has conducted a study to determine which club's fans are the most delusional in the Premier League. The research is based on Premier League fans predicting what the scores will be in their club’s league matches this season on the app, with more than 66,000 participants. The results present a very interesting read with Liverpool in second place.

The Reds for years were dubbed as the 'most deluded fanbase' due to their ‘next year’s our year’ phrase as they waited 30 long years for a Premier League title. However, their recent success seems to have worked in their favour, with archrivals Man United pipping them for the first spot.

The Red Devils supporters have overestimated their team's goal difference by nine goals over the first four matches of the 2020/21 Premier League season. More than 13,000 Man United fans predicted scores on the app, but only half of them got their predictions correct. Kiss My Score claimed that more than 98% supporters believed that the Bruno Fernandes and Co will beat Crystal Palace last month by a two goal margin, only for the result to go the other way for the Red Devils.

Liverpool finished a close second with their supporters oversitmnating their goal difference by 8.9, much thanks to their shocking 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa. Manchester City are in fourth, with fans getting their goal difference incorrect by 7.5 and guessing only 50 per cent of results correctly.

Chelsea and Arsenal occupy the mid-table spots on the table, with the Blues fans overestimating their club’s goal difference by 5.4, while the Gooners have overestimated by 5. Among the Big Six, Tottenham have the most realistic supporters, who got their goal difference wrong by just 0.9. High-flying Aston Villa have the most modest fans in the English top flight, having underestimated their team’s goal difference by 7.6 goals.

Leicester fans are the Premier League’s most realistic supporters and were only half a goal out over the course of their first five games. Leeds fans also fared well, having correctly predicted 100 per cent of their team’s results so far. On the other hand, Burnley fans got known of their results right.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Liverpool Instagram)