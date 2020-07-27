Man United Keep £75m-a-year Adidas Kit Sponsorship Deal Intact With UCL Qualification

Man United have avoided a potential loss of £25 million from their Adidas deal after they ensured qualification for the Champions League courtesy of a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday. Having made it into Europe's elite competition, Man United are now eligible to claim their £75 million-a-year sponsorship deal with the sportswear giants. The Red Devils finished the season in 3rd place on the Premier League table, after their winner-takes-all clash against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

The nitty-gritty of Man United kit sponsorship deal with Adidas

Man United signed a staggering £75 million-a-year deal with Adidas back in 2015. The Man United kit sponsorship deal with Adidas is worth a whooping £750 million over the course of 10 years. Man United's kit sponsorship with Adidas is only second to Liverpool's new record-breaking £80 million contract with rivals Nike, which was signed in January. The other major Man United sponsors include Chevrolet, AON and Kohler as the principal partners of the club. Apollo Tyres are the official tyre partners for Man United while DHL, Cadbury and Chivas make up the other major sponsors for the 20-time English champions.

Man United revenue boost with UCL qualification

Had Manchester United lost to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on the final day of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would have played their football in the Europa League next season. Defeat against the Foxes would have also seen the red side of Manchester miss out on UCL football for the second season in a row, allowing the Man United kit sponsors, Adidas, to keep £25 million of their £75 million-a-year sponsorship deal next season. However, goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard sealed qualification for the Champions League.

If Adidas had been allowed to keep the £25 million as part of the sponsorship deal, United would have received lesser funds in annual kit revenue than rival clubs Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal. However, now being able to fall back on their full £75 million-a-year from their kit supplier, United can use the revenue to potentially purchase new players in the summer transfer window. Man United finished the Premier League season level on 66 points with Chelsea, but with a superior goal difference.

Image Credits - Man United Twitter