Man United Left Red-faced As They Slip To Fourth Consecutive SF Defeat Under Solskjaer

There was no fairytale ending, no spirited Old Trafford comeback, no Bruno Fernandes penalty as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on from the sidelines as his Red Devils fell to a fourth consecutive semi-final defeat under his tenure. Man United slumped to a 2-0 loss against their arch-rivals, who showed what it takes to deliver during clutch moments with John Stones and Fernandinho getting on the scoresheet for the visitors. While the Red Devils have come leaps and bounds since the Norweigan took charge, Solskjaer's semi-finals defeats are a clear indication of their strengths and shortcomings. Here's a look at why Man United are falling short at the last hurdle time and again over the last 12 months.

Solskjaer semi-final defeats: over-reliance on Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation for Manchester United since his late January move in 2020. The Portuguese international has been at the centre of everything going forward for the Red Devils as Solskjaer's side are level on points with Liverpool in the Premier League table. However, Fernandes has not been afforded rest due to the dearth in the quality on the bench and Man United have struggled whenever the 26-year-old has struggled to influence the game.

While the former Sporting man was not a Man United player when the Red Devils last lost to Man City at the same stage in the previous season, Bruno has played in the three semi-finals with minimal impact. Wihtout their talismanic Portuguese's influence, Solskjaer's side lack the X-factor and ability to get a result in clutch moments. Fernandes was shut down by both Chelsea (FA Cup semi-final) and Sevilla (Europa League semi-final) last season, and Pep Guardiola executed the same plan to perfection as the 26-year-old had one of his worst days in the office as a Man United player.

Man United transfers: Anthony Martial's lack of potency and absence of a genuine centre-forward

Anthony Martial scored a respectable 23 goals across all competitions last season, but the Frenchman has failed to get going this season. The 25-year-old has struggled to score consistently for the Red Devils despite being played as a pure number 9, further hurting Man United's chances this season. Solskjaer is also struggling for options upfront, with Odion Ighalo out of favour, while Edinson Cavani earned himself a three-game ban.

Cavani has shown spark in the few games he has featured in this season, but the 33-year-old is far from the days where he could chip in 90 minutes twice a week. Along with Martial, Mason Greenwood has also struggled for gametime and form, having scored 17 goals last campaign. All this while Erling Haaland is scoring left, right and center for Borussia Dortmund, with Man United having failed to pounce to his signature.

Man United vs Man City: Solskjaer's tactics under scanner after defeat

For far too many times, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been criticised for his tactics at Manchester United. And while the ex-striker has the team playing in an entertaining way, the Red Devils always look like a step away from imploding. Solskjaer has also made some very questionable calls in personnel, with Paul Pogba being played out on the wing, while Victor Lindelof came in place for the in-form Eric Bailly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost as many domestic semi-finals in the last 12 months as Sir Alex Ferguson did in 26 years as @ManUtd manager. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 7, 2021

Rotation has bee minimal since last season, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford featuring in most of the games when fit. The Red Devils' defence had shipped in goals at will, while the intent to make a change and take control over the proceedings has always been minimal. Solskjaer only used two substitutes from a potential five on Wednesday night, despite the likes of Juan Mata, Daniel James, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly being present on the bench.

Man United transfers: The Van de Beek conundrum

Feel sorry for van de Beek. Should have been featuring just after half time or even starting tonight. Another semi-final lost for OGS - something he needs to address rapidly. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 6, 2021

Since his move, Donny van de Beek has managed 19 appearances across all competitions, mostly from the bench, amounting to 760 minutes. The 23-year-old was touted as one of the most important signings for the Red Devils in th summer, with the view of the Dutchman eventually replacing Paul Pogba at the club. However, the former Ajax man's start to life at Man United has been far from ideal, with Solskjaer giving him the cold shoulder, preferring the likes of Fred, McTominay, Matic and Pogba himself over him. Van de Beek was brought on for the final two minutes against Man City on Wednesday night, with the game already done and dusted.

