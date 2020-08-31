Man United Legend Patrice Evra Kits Up For Brentham FC, An 11th-tier Team In England

Man United great Patrice Evra made a surprise return to the football pitch this past weekend when he donned the colours of Brentham FC, an 11th-tier team in England. Although Brentham FC suffered a 3-2 defeat against North Greenford United during their weekend clash, Patrice Evra was all smiles as he was given the opportunity to play most of the game as a left-winger. The Man United legend, who announced his retirement from football only last year, was spotted wearing the number 11 jersey, the same number which was worn by his former Man United teammate, Ryan Giggs. Patrice Evra later took to social media and joked that he hoped Giggs was proud of his performance.

Thanks for letting me playing with you guys .. such a good day , don’t worry Giggsy I honored your number the best I could 😉 https://t.co/ivADOujJTn — Patrice Evra (@Evra) August 30, 2020

Man United icon Patrice Evra laces his boots again to play for Brentham FC

On Saturday, Brentham FC players had the opportunity of a lifetime to share the pitch with a Champions League winner, Patrice Evra. The 39-year-old was seen showing off his skills while wearing the captain's armband for the game in the Middlesex County League, which is the 11th tier of English football. Evra's team succumbed to a 3-2 defeat on Saturday but despite ending up on the losing side, Evra was delighted to get some football action before being replaced in the second half. After the game, Evra joked that he was tired because of his toes are from Senegal. "In Europe, I'm 39 but in Africa, I'm 57."

Not many times you get to sit next to Patrice Evra on the bench 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M4mlZOKWHd — #2 (@RasclartRico) August 29, 2020

It was later revealed that the former Man United star's one-off appearance for Brentham FC against North Greenford United was in order to keep in shape ahead of this year's Soccer Aid clash on September 6. Evra's former colleague Wayne Rooney will take charge as the manager for the Three Lions. Rooney's list of players will include the likes of Marvin Humes, Joe Wicks, Olly Murs, Mark Wright as well as England legends David James and Kelly Smith. Evra is expected to line up for the World XI alongside Yaya Toure, Jason Manford and Robbie Keane. The game is set to take place at Old Trafford.

Patrice Evra trophies and achievements

Patrice Evra is widely considered as one of the greatest left-backs to have graced the Premier League. He made 379 appearances for Man United over eight years and won five Premier League titles as well as a European Cup with the Red Devils. Evra also won three Serie A title during his time with Juventus. In 2018, Evra returned to the Premier League to join West Ham but made only five league appearances for the Hammers. In July 2019, Evra announced his retirement from professional football after he remained as a free agent for a year.

Image Credits - Omar Hamouda17 Twitter