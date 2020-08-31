Man United Transfer News: Leipzig's Upamecano Next For Solskjaer Post Van De Beek Transfer

Manchester United finally appear to be making concrete moves in the summer transfer window. Publications covering Man United transfer news suggest that the Red Devils have managed to seal a deal for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Van de Beek transfer will see the 23-year-old move to Man United in a €40m deal plus add-ons, with the Holland international set to commit to the club until 2025. Following the impending arrival of Van de Beek, reports covering Man United transfer news have suggested that the club may now shift its attention to other targets.

Van de Beek to Man United, here we go! Man Utd tonight as expected have sent their official bid and Ajax just accepted without any negotiation. Agreement reached for €40m + add ons. Paperworks and medicals on next week. 🔴 #MUFC



📲 More details: https://t.co/NnU6Sy9R76 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Approves Of Donny Van De Beek Transfer As Man United Agree Deal

Man United transfer news: Upamecano transfer up next?

After multiple news reports indicated that the Van de Beek transfer is nearly completed, ESPN has now revealed that RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is next on the club’s shortlist. Despite negotiations for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho moving along slowly, it is now reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make other additions to his squad ahead of the Premier League season. Following the Van de Beek transfer, it is the young RB Leipzig defender the club has seemingly turned its attention to.

Reports in Germany claim Dayot Upamecano has a €42m release clause which can be triggered at the end of the 2020/21 season, but Solskjær wants to recruit this window. Sources say there is a belief that a deal can be struck with RB Leipzig this summer #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 31, 2020

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Monaco Reject €25m Benoit Badiashile Bid, Want Martial-like Deal

ESPN suggested that Solskjaer is now prioritising a partner for club captain Harry Maguire, with the Upamecano transfer the coach’s first choice. Over the past few years, Dayot Upamecano has emerged as one of the most exciting young centre-backs in the game, with several clubs rumoured to be interested in the defender. The 21-year-old recently impressed viewers during RB Leipzig’s famous run to the Champions League semi-finals this season, consistently performing at great levels.

While the defender is contracted to the club till 2023, an Upamecano transfer is possible, with German publications indicating that the player’s deal involves a €42m release clause which can be triggered at the end of the 2020-21 season. Disclosing more Man United transfer news, ESPN revealed that the club plan to complete the Upamecano transfer before the October 5 deadline, while also offloading defenders Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Plan to Hijack Liverpool’s €30m Move For Thiago

Man United transfer news during the postseason has seen the club consistently linked to central defenders. Over the past few months, the club has been linked to Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as AC Milan centre back Alessio Romagnoli. Recent reports following the Van de Beek transfer hint that Man United chiefs are now hopeful of signing a winger and a centre-back.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney Slams FA’s Handling Of Maguire Case, Calls England Squad Situation 'a Mess'

Image Courtesy: RB Leipzig Instagram