Suarez Dials Up Juventus Chief To Discuss Turin Move, Wants To Play With Cristiano Ronaldo

The appointment of Ronald Koeman as the new Barcelona manager has threatened the position of several top players at the club. With Lionel Messi’s declining relationship with the Barcelona board, striker Luis Suarez’s future also hangs in the air. Recent reports suggest that the Uruguayan international has spoken to Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved amid talks of a move to the Serie A champions.

Suarez transfer news: Juventus looking for Higuain replacement

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has informed Gonzalo Higuain that he is no longer in his plans for next season and his contract will be terminated prematurely. The departure of Higuain will create a vacancy in the striking department with Juventus keen on roping in an experienced poacher up front to accompany Cristiano Ronaldo. Besides Higuain, the club has also sold Blaise Matuidi to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. The Bianconeri have also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez to complement Ronaldo. Sami Khedira is also likely to be sold this transfer window.

Suarez transfer news: Uruguayan to complement Cristiano Ronaldo up front?

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reports that Suarez and Nedved have been in constant contact over a possible switch to Juventus. Talks are at an advanced stage of negotiation and the report claims that the Barcelona star will soon pair up alongside Ronaldo in Turin. The two have been part of one of the most intense rivalries when Ronaldo was leading the line for Real Madrid.

Suarez transfer news: Striker arrives for Barcelona training amid Suarez to Juventus talk

Reports suggest that Juventus are keen on sealing Suarez’s signature as soon as possible in order to avoid losing the race for his signature. The Uruguayan striker is willing to listen to offers before he decides on his next possible destination, having enjoyed successful stints with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

Despite the transfer talk, Suarez turned up to undergo the PCR test that was scheduled for Sunday before the team returns to pre-season training on Monday. Barcelona captain and Suarez’s teammate Lionel Messi decided to give it a miss in an attempt to pressure the Barcelona board to let him leave for free. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is linked with a move to Manchester City and has left little room for negotiation with the Catalan giants.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram