Man United Legend Wayne Rooney Could Become Derby Manager As Cocu Future In Doubt

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney could be in line to replace Derby County boss Phillip Cocu if EFL Championship news is to be believed. While the 34-year-old had earlier joined Derby County as a player-coach, the star player could also be given the additional responsibility of managing the side soon. Wayne Rooney has been in great form ever since he came to Derby Country, with the Englishman scoring seven goals and registering 3 assists in 29 appearances for the Championship club.

Also Read: Man United Fans Wish Harry Maguire Was Banned For Them After Red Card In ENG Vs DEN Game

Derby County boss’ future in doubt?

A report in The Sun recently revealed that Phillip Cocu’s time at Derby County could come to an end if the results don’t go his way. Derby Country have made a torrid start to the season, and are currently languishing in 20th place in the EFL Championship. The club has managed to win just one game and has conceded eight goals already.

(🌤) If the Derby county loses this Friday, Phillip Cocu 🇳🇱 could be removed and Wayne Rooney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 could be appointed as their new manager.

[MD] #derbycounty #EFL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bVrhVcE44o — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) October 15, 2020

Also Read: Man United To Beef Up Van De Beek With Same Training Programs As Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

Derby Country’s poor start to the season is an extension of their poor form at the end of the last campaign. Despite finishing 10th in the league, Derby County ended the season with four losses on the bounce. Media reports hinted that if the club’s poor start to the season continued, club chief Mel Morris would pull the plug on Phillip Cocu’s tenure at Derby County.

Wayne Rooney manager rumours emerge with Man Untied legend set to take charge

In a surprising turn of events, Man United legend Wayne Rooney has been touted as a possible replacement for Phillip Cocu. The Sun revealed that if Derby Country lose their next game against Watford, the 34-year-old would be handed the reins. Wayne Rooney has been at Derby Country for less than a year, having joined the club in a surprise move in January.

Wayne Rooney is in line to replace the under-fire Phillip Cocu as Derby County manager, with John Gregory and Mike Phelan possible options as his No.2 😲



🗞️ @TheSun #DCFC pic.twitter.com/kcijvxDaBV — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) October 15, 2020

Also Read: UEFA Nations League Results: England Suffer Shock Defeat, Portugal Win Without Ronaldo

However, the Wayne Rooney manager links pose certain problems for Derby County’s management, with the iconic player having not completed his coaching badges with the FA. As a result, Wayne Rooney’s possible appointment would have to be accompanied by a fully qualified coach. That job will reportedly fall to former boss John Gregory, who last managed the club in 2003.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Reject Project Big Picture, But Agree Bailout For League One And Two

Wayne Rooney manager: Player has discussed it in the past

The record goalscorer for England and Man United has talked about his managerial ambitions in the past, admitting that he’ll be open to the role. Wayne Rooney had earlier conceded that he has always been interested in management, disclosing that he used to accompany Ryan Giggs for a few hours when the latter used to analyse opponents while working with then Man United boss Louis van Gaal. If the Man United legend is given the responsibility, this would be Wayne Rooney’s first official managerial appointment, with the legendary footballer having managed an England Soccer Aid match once before.

Image Credits: Derby County Instagram