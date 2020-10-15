UEFA Nations League Results: England Suffer Shock Defeat, Portugal Win Without Ronaldo

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League wrapped up with the final set of fixtures being completed. The latest round of games threw up several interesting matchups, with goals being seen across most matches. Check out the UEFA Nations League results round-up and the UEFA Nations League highlights.

England vs Denmark: Winning run ends for Three Lions

🇩🇰 Denmark level on points with England in League A, Group 2 following win at Wembley 💪#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/vlrOAP6zaw — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) October 14, 2020

The Three Lions came into the England vs Denmark game as clear favourites, with the hosts having won their last nine matches at home. However, it was Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen who was the star of the show, scoring the match-winning goal on his 100th appearance for Denmark. The match also saw Harry Maguire and Reece James sent off for England, with the loss dropping England down to third place in the Group B UEFA Nations League table.

Croatia vs France: Visitors win 2018 World Cup Final replay

Croatia’s poor form in the UEFA Nations League continued, with the hosts succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against France. Croatia showed great determination to fight back after going behind to an early Antoine Griezmann goal, with Nikola Vlasic equalizing in the second half. However, it was youngster Kylian Mbappe’s goal in the 79th minute which gave France the victory.

UEFA Nations League results: Portugal vs Sweden match summary

A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal side wrapped up a comprehensive victory at home against Sweden. The hosts won the game 3-0, courtesy of a goal from Bernardo Silva, and a double from Diego Jota. The win against Sweden means that Portugal ends the latest round of fixtures at the top of Group C UEFA Nations League table, with 10 points from four games.

UEFA Nations League highlights: Italy vs Netherlands match roundup

Italy and Netherland played out an entertaining 1-1 draw, with both sides having multiple chances to win the game. However, the game ended in a draw after Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener was cancelled out by Donny van de Beek in the first half. The result means that Italy ends the international break in second place in Group A’s UEFA Nations League table, while the Netherlands are placed fourth.

UEFA Nations League results summary

To check out the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, UEFA Nations League highlights, and the UEFA Nations League results summary, fans can visit the competition’s social media handles. Here are the UEFA Nations League results round-up of the other fixtures:-

