Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Winger Ahead Of Chelsea

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Apart from Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in roping in the 19-year-old who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. Sancho had recently claimed that a move to the Premier League next season would be appealing for the former Man City youngster.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adamant on winger's signing

According to recent media reports in England, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his eyes on Jadon Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund winger is considered to be an important signing amid the club's attempts to undergo a massive overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, Ed Woodward had recently hinted on massive changes to the squad, with several signings lined up in the summer.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Player hints at Man United move

Recently, Jadon Sancho hinted at his possible move to Man United. The Borussia Dortmund winger liked an Instagram post which claimed that he might well be on his way to Old Trafford. However, he later unliked the post after it was noticed by several people on the social media platform.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea legend John Terry urges club to sign 19-year-old

Chelsea legend John Terry had recently claimed that Jadon Sancho might well be a great addition to the Blues. He claimed that the player could fit in well in the young squad set up by Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge. He lauded Lampard for achieving good results with young players like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount while hoping for the signing of Sancho.

How much is Jadon Sancho worth?

Amid frequent reports of a move to the Premier League, one question that has emerged is - How much is Jadon Sancho worth? According to Tranfermarkt, the England international is value at €130 million. Any club that wishes to rope in the winger will, therefore, have to shell out at least €100 million.

