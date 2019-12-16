Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Speaks Up On Signing Erling Haaland

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has been a subject of multiple transfer rumours recently. The player’s impressive form this season has invited attention from top clubs across Europe. Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be the front-runners to sign the Norwegian teen sensation.

Also Read | Wolves Better Manchester United In Europa League Game Against Besiktas; Here's How

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not feel the need to advise Erling Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly commented on the issue of signing Erling Haaland from Salzburg. Solskjaer stated that he did not want to comment on the speculations surrounding the player. However, Solskjaer also maintained that Haaland knows what he wants to do, and he knows what he's going to do. Hence, he did not feel the need to give any advice to his fellow Norwegian International.

Also Read | Manchester United Score 4 Goals In 11 Mins To Secure Win Over AZ Alkmaar In Europa League

Erling Haaland was also linked to Borussia Dortmund

According to recent reports in Germany, the Red Bull Salzburg striker had held talks with the representatives of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland has taken the football world by storm after scoring 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season. Keeping in view the player’s capabilities and increasing demand, Salzburg had reportedly put a price tag of €100 million on the striker, according to British media reports. Salzburg are aware that they have one of the world's most exciting young prospects in their side and thus expect large offers.

Also Read | Watch Paul Scholes Go Crazy After Manchester United Won Bragging Rights Vs City

Manchester United drew against Everton in the Premier League

Manchester United drew against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mason Greenwood scored United’s only goal, while Victor Lindelof mistakenly scored into his team’s net.

United are back in form with two recent victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League, while also defeating AZ Alkmaar on Matchday six of UEFA Europa League. They are now placed sixth in the Premier League table with 25 points. They will next play against Colchester in the Football League Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST).

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Feels Manchester City Cannot Compete Against Manchester United And Liverpool