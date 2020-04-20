Man United Need To Sign Three English Stars To Win Premier League: Alan Shearer

Premier League giants Man United have frequently been linked with the biggest names in football and that is likely to be the case when the transfer window opens this summer. The 13-time Premier League champions are rebuilding under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has named three English stars the club should sign amidst the rebuild. Man United have been linked with a transfer for Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish and Shearer reckons adding those three to their ranks could help the Red Devils win their first league title since 2013.

Alan Shear believes Man United can compete at the top with the signings of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane

Man United are one of the financial giants in world football and the current economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic could mean that the ball is in their court. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had earlier suggested that Man United could look to "exploit" the current scenario and try and get their targets for a cut price. Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Man United sail in a different boat than other clubs and could look at their transfer targets without worrying about survival. The Blackburn Rovers legend added that Man United could need three to four big signings to start competing at the highest level. Shearer continued by saying the rumours linking the Red Devils to the signings of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are not surprising and they are the sort of players who can take Man United to the top.

Man United linked with moves for Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on adding British talent to his squad and his first three signings were all British players. Borussia Dortmund star and former Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho has been Man United's priority target with the club looking to bolster their attack. According to reports, Solskjaer is also keen on adding Aston Villa captain Jack Greakish to his side, while England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has also emerged as a potential target. Jadon Sancho has been linked with a €130 million ($143m) switch to Old Trafford, while Tottenham's asking price for Harry Kane is a world record €227m ($246m), according to reports.

