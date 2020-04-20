Mourinho's Inter Milan Defeated Pep Guardiola's Barcelona OTD In 2010; Watch

April 20, 2010, marked an important day for Italian giants Inter Milan in their treble-winning season. It was on this day that Jose Mourinho's men defeated defending European champions Barcelona in the first leg semi-final of the Champions League. A decade after that phenomenal European football night, Inter Milan fans are still relishing that astounding victory.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona 2010 highlights: Pedro scores for Pep Guardiola

The first leg of the clash between Inter Milan and Barcelona was played at San Siro. Barcelona travelled to Milan with an aim to play their second consecutive Champions League final, after their 2009 triumph against Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's men started the game with great intensity as Pedro netted the first goal within 19 minutes after a great cross from Maxwell.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona 2010 highlights: Sneijder, Micon humiliate Catalans

However, Jose Mourinho's men didn't succumb to the pressure after the first goal and instead struck back well. In the 30th minute of the game, Wesley Sneijder equalised at San Siro after a brilliant inside-the-box assist from Diego Milito. Diego Milito showcased his prowess once again when he assisted Maicon minutes into the second half, with Inter taking an important lead.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona 2010 highlights: Milito sinks Pep Guardiola's side

The man of the hour, Diego Milito didn't bow down despite pressure from the Catalans. The Argentine struck his first and Inter Milan's third goal of the night, amid some brilliant presence of mind from Wesley Sneijder. Jose Mourinho's men took a 3-1 lead into the second leg of the clash at Camp Nou. The Italian giants, despite losing 1-0 at Camp Nou courtesy of Gerard Pique's goal, managed to reach the final on a 3-2 aggregate, much to the excitement of Jose Mourinho.

