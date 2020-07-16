Pogba Close To Agreeing Five-year Man Utd Contract In Huge Boost For Solskjaer's Project

2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba is reportedly set to commit his long-term future to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project at Man United, with the midfielder close to agreeing on a new five-year deal. The former Juventus midfielder seemed on his way out of Old Trafford for the past 12 months but has found a new lease of life post-injury and lockdown, as the Red Devils push for a place in the top 4. The new contract for Pogba is likely to end all the transfer news surrounding the 27-year-old's exit as he looks committed to staying at Man United.

Pogba transfer: Man United close to agreeing on a five-year Pogba contract

According to reports by The Sun, Paul Pogba is close to agreeing to a new five-year deal with Man United, after their remarkable resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer post the coronavirus lockdown. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes has also played a key role in Pogba's change of heart, with the duo forming a formidable partnership in midfield for the Red Devils. The report suggests that Man United are confident of announcing the Pogba contract renewal at the end of the season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting the midfielder to play a part in his team.

Solskjaer says United are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Paul Pogba. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 8, 2020

Real Madrid, Barcelona and former employers Juventus have each been linked with Paul Pogba transfer over the past summer windows. Solskjaer and Pogba had their conflicts after the midfielder and his agent Mino Raiola expressed the 2018 World Cup winner's desire to leave Old Trafford but seems like the duo have put their disagreements to bed. The current Paul Pogba contract runs till 2021, and according to The Daily Mail, the 27-year-old bags a whopping £300,000 a week. The Pogba contract extension is likely to see his earnings increased to a massive £400,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player at Man United.

Paul Pogba could be rested for the trip to Crystal Palace

Paul Pogba has been ever-present for Manchester United post lockdown, after returning from a recurring ankle injury. The 2018 World Cup winner looked tired and made a couple of errors against Southampton, one which led to a goal for the Saints. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that if Pogba is left out at Crystal Palace, it will be due to giving him 'rest' rather than being dropped. The Man United manager said that he has been in constant contact with the Frenchman and he wouldn’t be dropped from any team in the world, whether it is with France or Manchester United. Solskjaer said that youngster Mason Greenwood is also a doubt for the clash and the left-back duo of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are both fit despite knocks.

(Image Credit: Paul Pogba Instagram)