Manchester United Have Offered €150m For Barcelona's Ansu Fati According To Super Agent

Football super-agent Jorge Mendes has claimed that Manchester United are willing to splash out a whopping €150 million (£138 million) to sign Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bolster his attacking department over the summer with a star winger at the top of his wishlist. However, it is believed that Barcelona are unwilling to part ways with Ansu Fati and are preparing to offer the 17-year-old a contract extension instead.

Barcelona transfer news: Manchester United to make a final bid for Ansu Fati?

Premier League giants Manchester United have suffered numerous setbacks in their pursuit of Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho and despite not giving up on luring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford, the Red Devils are now considering alternatives. Ansu Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly claimed that Manchester United are preparing a mammoth €150 million (£138 million) bid to convince Barcelona to sell their teenage superstar. Manchester United are reportedly looking to lure Ansu Fati to the Theatre of Dreams by tripling the wages he currently earns at Barcelona. Fati's current contract with Barcelona expires in 2022.

Barcelona want to tie down Ansu Fati ASAP. The club want to announce that Fati is now officially a first team player, meaning his release clause will automatically increase to 400 million euros. However, his agent Jorge Mendes, tries to get an improvement in salary. [md] pic.twitter.com/dLFseeMtW4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Barcelona Celebrate 'Diada' National Day Of Catalonia As Fans Send In Wishes

Football transfer news live: Man United targets and Barcelona plan for Fati

After having secured a move for Donny van de Beek from Ajax, Man United are on the lookout for at least three more signings. The 20-time English champions have been linked with a move for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano. Although United have considered Ansu Fati as an alternative to Sancho, it is reported that Barcelona aren't planning to sell Fati anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku SLAMS FIFA 21 Ratings, Claims EA Sports Is Fishing For Publicity

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim that once Ansu Fati nails down his place in the starting line-up for Barcelona, the club will offer him a new deal which will see his release clause rise from €150 million (£138 million) to a staggering €450 million (£416 million). Fati impressed when he played for Spain in the UEFA Nations Super League earlier this week, scoring his first senior goal in the 4-0 win over Ukraine. Fati became Spain's youngest ever player to score a goal at just 17 years and 311 days old.

ALSO READ: Eden Hazard ONCE AGAIN Turns Up To Real Madrid Training 'overweight'

Barcelona transfer news: Luis Suarez prefers Atletico Madrid move over Juventus

Only a few weeks ago, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reportedly had a phone call with Luis Suarez and informed the 33-year old that he won't be part of his plans for the coming season. A number of top clubs have been monitoring Suarez's situation at Barcelona and there was plenty of interest from Serie A champions Juventus. However, reports from Marca have claimed that Suarez is not considering a move to Italy and might stay put in Spain itself after it was reported that Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are keen on bringing the former Liverpool striker to the Wanda Metropolitano.

ALSO READ: Trump Spills Beans On Partying With Harry Maguire Before Man Utd Captain's Mykonos Arrest

Image Credits - Ansu Fati Instagram / AP