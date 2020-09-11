Romelu Lukaku SLAMS FIFA 21 Ratings, Claims EA Sports Is Fishing For Publicity

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has slammed the FIFA 21 ratings as he did not receive an upgrade despite an amazing season for Inter. The Belgian frontman said EA Sports is fishing for publicity and wants players to discuss it constantly in order to receive a push. Lukaku was downgraded by EA from a rating of 87 to 85 in FIFA 21. Lukaku was excellent last season, netting a staggering 34 times in all competitions for Inter Milan.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions; 5 Leaked Ratings & Top 10 Player Rating Predictions

Romelu Lukaku blasts FIFA 21 ratings, says EA Sports is fishing for publicity

Lukaku took to Twitter and talked about how EA "messes with the player ratings" so that it will become a topic of discussion on social media, thereby ensuring FIFA 21 will gain publicity. The FIFA 21 ratings have drawn some flak from most corners. UCL winner Thiago Alcantara received a downgrade despite an impressive campaign pulling the strings for Bayern. Liverpool's Naby Keita was also modestly rated while club captain Henderson was rated on par with Paul Pogba.

Let’s be honest fifa just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity... i ain’t with this sh*t. I know what i do 🤷🏿‍♂️ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 11, 2020

Also Read | FIFA 21 Ratings Release Time: Who Will Be The Highest-rated Player In The Game?

EA Sports rated Lionel Messi the highest in the game on 93, with Cristiano Ronaldo behind with 92. According to a lot of football fans, Ronaldo should have been rated higher or equal to that of Messi as he had an excellent season overall including in international football. Fans were equally disappointed by the downgrade in pace for Man United target Jadon Sancho. As a matter of fact, Erling Haaland, who is Sancho's teammate, was given a higher pace rating than Sancho by EA.

Another point of concern fans have raised with the FIFA 21 ratings is that EA has given Luis Suarez higher physical strength than Cristiano Ronaldo, which has become a subject of mockery. Ronaldo, who is known to be of the fittest players around, has been given a physique of just 77 while Suarez has been allotted 83. Meanwhile, Aubameyang who had an amazing scoring season and led Arsenal to FA Cup glory was downgraded while Liverpool’s Firmino was rated higher than him. Thomas Muller was not given a bump in the ratings as well. While Timo Werner netted 34 goals in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig, the new Chelsea signing was downgraded from 86 to 85.

Also Read | Why Romelu Lukaku's €80 million Move Was A Win-win For Both Inter Milan And Man United

Also Read | All Or Nothing Documentary Shows Eric Dier And Dele Alli Involved In A HEATED Bust-up

Image credits: Lukaku Twitter