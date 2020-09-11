Trump Spills Beans On Partying With Harry Maguire Before Man Utd Captain's Mykonos Arrest

Ahead of the new season, professional snooker player Judd Trump has opened up about partying with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in Mykonos. Notably, Harry Maguire was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos after getting into a bar fight. The Man United defender was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months, with the defender’s legal team announcing that they’ll appeal the decision. Talking about the incident, Judd Trump has now opened up about it, admitting that he had met harry Maguire in Mykonos before the incident occurred.

Judd Trump discusses Harry Maguire arrest

While Judd Trump wasn’t involved in the flare-up and subsequent arrest of Harry Maguire, the World No.1 admitted that he had met the Man United defender in Mykonos. Judd Trump was in Mykonos celebrating his 31st birthday, where he met Harry Maguire over two days. Trump also spent time with the Premier League defender just hours before Maguire got arrested after a bar brawl. Speaking about spending time with Harry Maguire, Trump admitted that he was shocked when he heard the news of the defender’s arrest, especially since the duo had spent time together in Mykonos.

While referring to Harry Maguire’s arrest, Trump admitted that it was scary to see what can happen during a holiday, admitting that he is always a bit wary when he’s away on vacation. Trump also discussed the difference between the UK police and authorities at other places, as he said that the police at some places are stricter and less tolerant. Judd Trump explained that he tries to be extra well behaved so as to not attract trouble.

Trump also explained how the incident could prompt public personalities to start travelling with security when they venture out on vacation. Trump suggested that the fact that Harry Maguire is a household name and is a Manchester United and England defender could have brought trouble for the 27-year-old, with people looking to cause trouble with that fame. While concluding Judd Trump said that footballers should consider travelling with personal security since they can sometimes be ‘too famous’.

Both Harry Maguire and Judd Trump are now back from their eventful Mykonos trips, with the duo getting ready for the start of their respective seasons. Harry Maguire will be looking to take the field when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Judd Trump on the other hand will be seen kicking off the first tournament of the new campaign in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram