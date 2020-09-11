Barcelona Celebrate 'Diada' National Day Of Catalonia As Fans Send In Wishes

Every year on September 11, Catalonia celebrates 'Diada', the National Day of Catalonia. Diada commemorates the fall of the capital city, Barcelona, during the war of the Spanish succession in 1714 and the subsequent loss of the Catalan institutions and laws. Despite the ongoing chaos at FC Barcelona, Blaugrana fans took to social media to send in their wishes on a special day for the city.

💙❤ Today is the National Day of Catalonia. We hope all our fans around the world have a wonderful ‘𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓭𝓪’! pic.twitter.com/BbADBIOJbs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 11, 2020

National day of Catalonia: What is Diada?

Diada, also known as the National Day of Catalonia, is celebrated annually on September 11 and the day is noted for being an outpouring of Catalan sentiment as cities all across the community of Catalonia wave the Catalan flag (senyera). On the National day of Catalonia, prominent members of the Catalan society lay flowers beneath the monument of Rafael Casanova, who led the ill-fated defence of the city as a sign of respect. The tradition also sees Catalonian locals visit the Fossar de les Moreres, the memorial square where the people who died during the 1714 battle are buried.

visca barca y visca catalonia ✊ pic.twitter.com/FHrCLfJ4wn — manel Felkaoui (@Manelfelkaoui) September 11, 2020

Last year, Barcelona star Gerard Pique was pictured at the Fossar de les Moreres, paying his tributes along with other members of the Barcelona board. Diada in 2019 was special for Barcelona because it was the 100th year since Barcelona made their floral offerings as the tradition began in 1919. The initial idea of celebrating the National Day of Catalonia was to foster a Catalan identity.

Barcelona news: Messi trains with Barcelona squad for the first time since transfer controversy

While most fans took to Twitter to send in their wishes for the National Day of Catalonia, some were still furious with the club's decision to keep hold of Lionel Messi against his will. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen training with the Barcelona squad for the first time on Thursday after handing in his transfer request a few weeks ago. Messi has reportedly given his commitment to Ronald Koeman after meeting the Dutchman, admitting that he is keen on getting back to his best form ahead of the new season.

⚡️ LIVE NOW! ⚡️ Training session ahead of first preseason match

WATCH NOW

👉 https://t.co/v28AM27Zzq pic.twitter.com/3xC7w6FDq0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 11, 2020

According to reports from Deportes Cuatro, Barcelona forward Luis Suarez prefers a move to Atletico Madrid over Juventus. The 33-year-old Uruguayan was long linked with a move to Serie A after being told he wasn't part of Koeman's plans for the coming season. However, it seems that Suarez might not be leaving Spain after being informed of interest from Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos.

Image Credits - FCBarcelona.com