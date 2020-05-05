Man United's Plans To Increase Old Trafford Seating Capacity Put On Hold: Report

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have massive implications of the football season and reports suggest that the 2020/2021 Premier League could also be affected. Man United's plan to increase the Old Trafford seating capacity has also been put on hold amidst the financial situation due to the coronavirus. The current Old Trafford seating capacity is 73,300 and plans were in motion to increase the capacity of the Man United stadium to 90,000.

Old Trafford renovation: Man United stadium expansion on hold due to coronavirus

According to The Daily Mail, Man United had plans in motion to boost attendances at home games by increasing the Old Trafford seating capacity in the summer but they have been scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Man United stadium was extended to a capacity of more than 76,000 in 2006. But that number has dropped to around 73,300 due to the creation of 300 positions for disabled fans to meet Premier League guidelines. Man United face considerable logistical difficulties when it comes to the Old Trafford renovation, as they had hoped to reconfigure some existing areas and increase the Old Trafford seating capacity.

The Glazer family, owners of Man United, had planned for an Old Trafford renovation in 2018 but were asked to move out of the stadium to increase the Old Trafford seating capacity. The Red Devils wanted to add an extra tier to the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand in the Man United stadium, which would have increased the Old Trafford seating capacity to a whopping 88,000. With not much space on either side of the stand, the Old Trafford renovation always seemed a challenging and complex task. Furthermore, Man United would have to move out of Old Trafford for at least a couple of seasons, which meant that the Man United stadium expansion plans were eventually put off.

