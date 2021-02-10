Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium Set To Become COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

The coronavirus spread wreaked havoc in Europe, with Spain emerging as one of the worst affected regions in the continent. The country has witnessed more than 63,000 deaths ever since the outbreak of the deadly virus. With several vaccines now out for the masses, governments have begun revamping infrastructure to conduct vaccine drives. And a similar idea is under consideration by the Catalan government, who wish to declare the Camp Nou as one of the vaccination centres.

Also Read | Lionel Messi graces France Football cover in PSG jersey, fuels star's transfer rumours

Coronavirus Spain crisis: Camp Nou vaccination centre plan under consideration

The health department of the Catalan government has come up with the proposal of setting up a vaccination centre at the Camp Nou to plan outreach for the vaccination among the masses. Catalonia alone has recorded about 5,34,000 cases since the outbreak, emerging as the second most affected region in Spain after Madrid.

📰 [TV3] | The Camp Nou is being considered as a massive Covid vaccination centre as the health procedures require large, outdoor spaces with easy access and the stadium meets these requirements



The club has received the proposal well but is subject to the new president pic.twitter.com/Txq8RHE5ft — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) February 8, 2021

The secretary of public health, Josep Maria Argimon spoke on the Camp Nou vaccination centre proposal in an interview with Catalunya Radio. He revealed the relevant authorities have spoken to FC Barcelona and are keen on establishing vaccination centres in iconic places including at the Camp Nou and La Sagrada Familia. The Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya is also among the thought-out places.

Also Read | Lionel Messi becomes SUPER-SUB to help Barcelona overcome Real Betis challenge

Barcelona to agree for vaccination centre setup amid raging COVID-19 Spain crisis

The Camp Nou is the largest football stadium in Spain and the third-largest in the world. It boasts of a seating capacity of about 90,000 people. The open and accessible space on the field suits the ideality that a vaccination centre needs. And the Camp Nou is considered a potential spot to conduct a vaccination drive on a massive scale.

FC Barcelona have always been at the forefront to provide their facilities for the larger benefit of the masses. The club will reportedly agree to the proposal for establishing the vaccination centre. The Catalan government is currently chalking out an ambitious plan to facilitate logistical availability pertaining to the set up of vaccination centres in the region.

Also Read | Luis Suarez reveals exact details of his unusual exit from Barcelona last summer

Yankee Stadium, New York already under similar use

Initially, the government will vaccinate the vulnerable segment of the population, including health workers. The authorities are of the idea that a significant proportion of the regional population should be vaccinated twice before summer. Interestingly, the Camp Nou will not be the only sports stadium to accommodate a vaccination facility. In New York, the Yankee Stadium is already under use for a similar purpose.

Also Read | Luis Suarez should've joined Juventus and NOT Atletico, says Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter