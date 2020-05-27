Man United Rejected The Chance To Sign Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Due To Injury Woes

Man United reportedly had the opportunity to sign Gunners legend Thierry Henry before the Frenchman made the move to Arsenal in 1999. Legendary Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson claimed Thierry Henry was injured 'too often' and snubbed a move for Henry when the Frenchman was at Juventus. Thierry Henry went on to score 228 goals in 375 games for Arsenal helping the North London side to two Premier League titles.

Thierry Henry preferred Man United move over Arsenal

Ned Kelly, former head of security at Man United, spoke to beIN Sports and stated that Thierry Henry initially preferred a move to Man United over Premier League rivals Arsenal. Henry was struggling at Juventus and was eager to cut short his spell in Turin for a move to the Premier League. While Kelly explained how Thierry Henry was eager to join the Red Devils, Sir Alex Ferguson highlighted the injury woes of the talented Frenchman at the time and rejected the opportunity to sign him before Arsene Wenger's Arsenal made a bid for the talented attacker in 1999.

Thierry Henry injuries were an issue for Sir Alex Ferguson

Ned Kelly served as a bodyguard for Sir Alex Ferguson and a few other Man United greats in their heydays. Kelly recalled the time he spoke to Eric Cantona's brother, Jean-Marie on a call and the Frenchman asked Ned to inform Sir Alex Ferguson that Thierry Henry wants a move to Man United. This was before his move to Arsenal, Kelly said.

Although Kelly conveyed Jean-Marie's message to Sir Alex Ferguson, the Scotsman replied, "no way," highlighting the constant Thierry Henry injuries that disrupted his momentum. Man United missed out on the opportunity to sign Henry, who then joined Arsenal and then became the club's all-time top goalscorer after spending eight years at the club. Henry was also renowned for causing Man United fans a few heartbreaks during his playing days as he led the attack for Arsenal during their 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04. Theirry Henry reached such heights that the club later built a statue of Henry outside the Emirates.

Thierry Henry Barcelona career

Having tasted Premier League success on two occasions with Arsenal, Thierry Henry was yearning for a Champions League title before hanging up his boots. In 2007, Henry left Arsenal and made the move to join LaLiga giants Barcelona. Henry tasted continental glory by winning the Champions League in 2009 with the Catalonian giants including two LaLIga titles during his three-year spell at the Camp Nou.

