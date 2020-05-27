Mbappe Heaps Praise On Klopp's 'winning Machine Liverpool' Amid Premier League Speculation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the French giants with Real Madrid and Liverpool considered as the frontrunners to land the French superstar. The 21-year-old's recent comments on Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp has stirred more Premier League transfer rumours as Mbappe has seemingly taken a shine to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Kylian Mbappe hails 'winning machine' Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for their astonishing campaign in the Premier League this season. The French World Cup winner claimed that Liverpool's astounding performances this season were machine-like, as the Reds made winning look easy, though it's not. He described the defending European champions as a ruthless team, claiming that their ruthlessness on the field was due to the extreme efforts put in during training sessions. He attributed a major share of the Reds' success to the efforts of manager Jurgen Klopp.

It was recently reported that Jurgen Klopp attempted to bring Mbappe to Liverpool when the striker was still plying his trade at Monaco. The German tactician spoke to the forward's representatives as well as his father to persuade him to join Liverpool. However, he went on to join PSG to play alongside Neymar. Despite the transfer, Klopp reportedly remains a huge admirer of the 2018 World Cup winner.

Jurgen Klopp speaks on signing Mbappe

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗽 & 𝗳𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱.



Looking good, Reds 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/pvFp6uDluE — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 26, 2020

Back in November last year, Jurgen Klopp reportedly claimed that he couldn't see any club signing Mbappe from PSG (due to his hefty price tag). He, however, claimed that there weren't many sporting reasons for not signing a player as skilful as Mbappe. Despite the ever-growing interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid continue to be liked with the Mbappe transfer.

Mbappe transfer: Real Madrid looking to sign PSG star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has often voiced his admiration for Mbappe. Several players, including the likes of Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard, have also expressed their desire to see the France international don the Real Madrid shirt. However, according to reports, PSG are unwilling to negotiate this summer, despite the fact that his contract expires in 2022. Mbappe has declined any approach for a contract extension, hinting at a possible switch away from Parc des Princes in the near future.

