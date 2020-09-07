Man United Transfer News: Club To Outbid Sevilla And Make €30m Move For Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon has been at the centre of Man United transfer news ever since the club completed the transfer of Donny van de Beek last week. Sergio Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla in a season that saw him make 38 appearances and lift the Europa League trophy. The young Spaniard had a great season last year and was also voted as the best left-back in LaLiga. Despite the accolades, it seems that Sergio Reguilon doesn’t fit into Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season, with both Sevilla and Manchester United rumoured to be interested in his signature.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils ready bid for Sergio Reguilon transfer

Sergio Reguilón will not be Sevilla's left-back next season. They were willing to pay €20m, but #mufc are willing to pay €30m and give the player €5m per season #mulive [@EscalanteSenen] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 7, 2020

According to a report by Senen Escalante, the Sergio Reguilon transfer situation has taken a new turn. Escalante states Sevilla will not be completing the Sergio Reguilon transfer, with Man United now in the lead to wrap up the deal. The account reported that while Sevilla were willing to pay €20m for the defender, Man United have decided to outbid the Europa League champions, offering €30m for the Sergio Reguilon transfer and a €5m-per-season deal to the defender.

Sergio Reguilón has been offered to Man United. The board and Ole are considering him as an ‘option’. They’re gonna decide soon. Also Sevilla have asked to have him back on loan from Real Madrid. The race is still on [also for other clubs]. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

The news of Man United outbidding Sevilla comes soon after it was suggested that the Spanish club may not have the funds to complete the transfer this season. Reports covering Real Madrid transfer news had suggested that the club hasn’t received any suitable offers for the left-back, with Sevilla interested in taking the defender on a loan deal. Fabrizio Romano also gave an update on the Sergio Reguilon transfer earlier this week. He tweeted that the left-back has been offered to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considering the young defender as an option.

Fans predict Sergio Reguilon transfer after defender’s social media activity

Sergio Reguilón removes his Real Madrid bio and the Sevilla profile picture from his Instagram profile.



Comes after recently following @paulpogba and @masongreenwood of Manchester United. Something’s brewing up for sure. 👀 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/x1nMEKCQVV — centredevils (@centredevils) September 6, 2020

The recent social media activity by the young defender has added fuel to the Sergio Reguilon transfer rumours. The young Spaniard removed references to Sevilla and Real Madrid from his Instagram and Twitter handles, leading to many fans to believe that the defender may be on his way to Manchester United. Last week, reports covering Man United transfer news had also mentioned the defender is now following Man United's Mason Greenwood, David de Gea and Paul Pogba on social media.

Image Credits: Sergio Reguilon Instagram