Man United Transfer News Ft Thiago, Reguilon, Upamecano And Latest On Jadon Sancho

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek on Wednesday marking their first foray into the summer transfer market. While the initial €40 million deal marks a significant acquisition, the Red Devils don't plan to stop there if Man United transfer news is to be believed. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add more quality to his Man United side that finished 3rd in the Premier League last season, and moves for Sevilla's Sergio Reguilon and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano are mooted. Man United transfer news also links Red Devils as suitors for a Thiago transfer, who is touted to join Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Plan to Hijack Liverpool’s €30m Thiago transfer

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to rival Liverpool for Thiago transfer

Spanish international Thiago Alcantara is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football, and his quality was on full display as Bayern Munich romped their way to Champions League glory last month. Liverpool have long been linked with a Thiago transfer, with the Premier League champions keen on bolstering their midfield as Jurgen Klopp aims to defend the crown. However, Man United have reportedly joined the race to sign the Bayern star, who is valued at €30 million (£26m). The Premier League champions are still comfortable favourites for a Thiago transfer but have failed to match Bayern's asking price, opening the door for the Red Devils to sneak in.

Also Read: Premier League news: Black Lives Matter Support Comes To An End With Clubs Set To Ditch Badges

Liverpool are still working to get Thiago Alcantara. Bayern are now convinced they’re gonna receive a new bid from #LFC soon. Klopp pushing again for Thiago. Manchester United only had contacts with his agent at the moment - nothing advanced between clubs. 🔴 #Liverpool #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

Man United transfer news: Sergio Reguilon, Upamecano linked as Solskjaer eyes defensive reinforcements

Solskjær is targeting Dayot Upamecano after sealing a deal for Donny van de Beek. With United making slow progress for Jadon Sancho, Ole now wants to prioritise the signing of a top quality centre-back to play alongside Harry Maguire #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 31, 2020

Despite splashing the cash on Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer, Manchester United are in the market for defenders with Sergio Reguilon and Dayot Upamecano both linked with a switch to Old Trafford. Reguilon, on loan from Real Madrid, was part of the Sevilla side that knocked out Man United in the semi-final en route to their Europa League win. According to AS, the left-back is valued at €25 million (£22m) by Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are keen on inserting a buy-back clause in Spain Under-21 international's transfer. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keen on RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano according to ESPN's Mark Ogden, with the French defender having a release clause of €42m (£37m) that can be triggered at the end of the 2020-21 season. It is believed that Man United could pay a premium over Upamecano's release clause to get the deal done this summer.

Also Read: Man United transfer news: Red Devils Interested In Signing Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon With €25m Deal In Play

#mufc are keen to sign Sergio Reguilón. Real Madrid haven't ruled out selling him for €25m-€30m and inserting a buy-back clause. Sevilla are also interested but United have the advantage as they can offer a long-term deal, whilst Sevilla want a loan #mulive [as] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 3, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer on the cards?

All three parties want the Jadon Sancho to #mufc deal to happen. There is a very good chance it happens #mulive [@JamieJackson___, the football terrace] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 2, 2020

Jadon Sancho has dominated Man United transfer news headlines over the past few months. The Red Devils are keen on signing the 20-year-old despite the impasse in talks between the two parties, with Dortmund adamant on their £108 million (€120m) valuation of the player. Manchester United previously submitted a £70 million fee upfront, with the deal potentially rising to £110m, but Dortmund swiftly rejected it, demanding more money upfront.

Both Man United and Dortmund are eager for Sancho to make a statement on his intentions with the 20-year-old tight-lipped on his future so far. If the Red Devils fail to complete a Jadon Sancho transfer, they could line up a surprise loan move for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale. Man United CEO Ed Woodward remains a huge admirer for the Wales international and is keen to provide the 31-year-old with a chance to revive his career at Old Trafford.

Also Read: Sancho transfer Still On? Red Devils Hope To Seal £108m Deal Despite Impasse

(Image Courtesy: Upamecano, Sancho, Reguilon, Thiago Instagram)