Man United Sold David Beckham After He Was Arguing Every Week, Reveals Ryan Giggs

Man United legend Ryan Giggs believes David Beckham was sold to Real Madrid because he was arguing every week and it was best for both parties to part ways. Beckham sealed a transfer to Real Madrid in 2003 for a reported fee of £25 million. Ryan Giggs added that the split was best for everyone involved after it was getting a bit too much in the dressing room. Here's a look at the David Beckham fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson and why did David Beckham leave Man United.

Beckham fallout: Ryan Giggs reveals David Beckham was 'arguing every week' during his final season at Man United

Former Wales international Ryan Giggs, speaking to beIN Sports, was questioned about some high-profile departures at Man United including those of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Jaap Stam and David Beckham. The Man United legend said that most of the transfers were for footballing reasons unlike Beckham, who Giggs revealed was arguing almost every week after the infamous Ferguson Beckham fallout. Ryan Giggs who is currently the manager of the Wales national team added that the former Man United winger's transfer to Real Madrid was in the best interest of both parties.

Alex Ferguson David Beckham fallout: Why did David Beckham leave Man United?

David Beckham's relationship with Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated in the early 2000s after the England international's marriage. The winger lost his place in the side to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in the 2002-03 season and things took a turn for the worse when the Man United manager allegedly kicked a boot at Beckham hitting him above the eye which required stitches. Sir Alex Ferguson later criticised Beckham in his autobiography for not being fair on his teammates referring to the incident where he was given permission to miss training to look after his son Brooklyn, who had gastroenteritis, while his wife Victoria Beckham was photographed at a London Fashion Week event on the same night.

