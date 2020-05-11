Ryan Giggs Reveals He Was Close To Leaving Manchester United In 2004

Man United legend Ryan Giggs is seemingly one of the most decorated footballers in Premier League history. The former Welsh international spent his entire career with Man United making more than 950 appearances for the Red Devils before retiring in 2014. However, Ryan Giggs revealed that he came close to sealing a move away from Old Trafford in 2004 after an indifferent run of form.

Ryan Giggs Man United career: Man United legend came close to securing a transfer in 2004

During the second episode of beIN SPORTS Champions Club, Ryan Giggs revealed that he came close to leaving Manchester United in 2004. The former Welsh international said that his form wasn't great and it was a transition phase where he had gone form a flying winger to playing a bit more centrally. Ryan Giggs added that he had lost his pace but ended the season strongly, which made him stay at Man United. Incidentally, it was the same summer when Ryan Giggs' long-time teammate and fellow winger David Beckham departed the club, leaving for LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Ryan Giggs Man United career: How many Premier League titles does Ryan Giggs have?

ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Ryan Giggs played his last ever game for Manchester United.



During his tenure with the club, he would go onto to win a record 13 league titles as well as holding the record for most Premier League assists with 162. pic.twitter.com/oprBSO1ybP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 6, 2020

Ryan Giggs announced his retirement from professional football in May 2014, after a 24-year career at Man United. During his time at Old Trafford under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Giggs lifted 13 Premier League titles, while also lifting the FA Cup four times. Giggs, who currently manages the Wales national team, also won two Champions League titles and lifted the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008. Had the former Wales international departed in the summer of 2004 he would have missed out on a number of major honours including five league titles, a League Cup and a Champions League in the years that followed.

