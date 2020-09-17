Man United Transfer News: Gareth Bale's Wages And Poor Injury Record Put Off MUFC Board

Just like Sergio Reguilon, Man United fans could see another one of their targets play for Tottenham Hotspur this season. With the Red Devils desperate to add a right-winger to their ranks, Man United transfer news linked Real Madrid outcast, Gareth Bale, with a switch to Old Trafford. However, as things stand the Welsh international is likely to join former club Tottenham after Ed Woodward and co backed out of a potential deal.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Ferran Torres 'rejected' United To Play Under Pep Guardiola

Gareth Bale to Spurs? Bale wages key issue as Man United pull out of a loan deal

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to Manchester United in each transfer window since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in 2013. However, the rumours seemed like a real deal this time around, with the 31-year-old edging closer to leaving Real Madrid and wanting a chance to make his mark. A loan where Los Blancos pay half of his gigantic wages was touted, but reports suggest that Red Devils have withdrawn their interest.

Also Read: Gareth Bale To Spurs All But Done After Successful Medical, Mourinho Approves Move

According to Man United transfer news by Evening Standard, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not too convinced by the Welshman, which is the prime reason why the Red Devils pulled out of a Bale to United deal. Gareth Bale's wages are reportedly close to a staggering £600,000 a week, and even if Real Madrid offer to pay half of it, the Bale to United deal will still make him one of the highest earners at the club, only behind David de Gea and Paul Pogba. Other than Bale's wages, his recent injury record has also hurt his chances of a move to Old Trafford.

Also Read: Thiago Transfer Latest: Bayern Star Demands £200k-a-week Deal Amid Heavy Interest From PL

The Welshman has missed over 25 games since the start of the 2018-19 season and his lack of action last season further made him a doubtful contributor. With the Gareth Bale to Spurs deal likely to happen, Man United transfer news reports have suggested that Solskjaer was doubtful of how the player's recent standoff with the Real Madrid management could affect Man United's positive dressing room atmosphere. Bale has been in constant conflict with Los Blancos and made his intentions clear with a series of off-field activities over the last season.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Sancho Transfer Saga To Drag On Until Last Day Of The Window

Gareth Bale to Spurs? Man United to pursue 'primary target' Jadon Sancho

With football transfer news linking a return of Gareth Bale to Spurs, Manchester United are all set to turn their attention towards Jadon Sancho again. The Red Devils have been keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Old Trafford, but Borussia Dortmund have failed to budge on their £108 million valuation. According to Man United transfer news, the Premier League giants are confident of sealing a deal for the England international this summer, despite the continued disagreements over a transfer fee with Dortmund. The Bundesliga outfit remains adamant on keeping Jadon Sancho this season, with Man United having failed to present a suitable offer before their August 10 deadline.

(Image Courtesy: AP)