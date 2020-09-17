Bale To Spurs, Thiago To Liverpool Enrages Man United Fans As 'Glazers Out' Trends Again

Throughout the summer, Manchester United fans have been taking to social media to voice their discontent with the club’s transfer strategy. Many Man United fans are dissatisfied with the club’s transfer business, with only midfielder Donny van de Beek being brought in from Ajax. While Man United transfer news has linked several players with a move to Old Trafford, the period has seen the club fail to get most of its targets with transfer deals not materializing. As a result, just like in the past, ‘Glazers Out’ and ‘Woodward Out’ has once again started trending on social media.

Bale to Spurs and Thiago to Liverpool deals make Glazers Out trend once again

The most recent instance of ‘Glazers Out’ trending is because of the latest developments regarding the Bale to Spurs and Thiago to Liverpool deals. Reports covering Man United transfer news had earlier suggested that Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was the club’s target after it missed out on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. However, the latest updates have confirmed the news of a Bale to Spurs deal, with the Welsh winger set to return to the Premier League. The confirmation of Gareth Bale’s transfer to Tottenham was also given by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano who tweeted that the 31-year-old will fly to London this week to finalize a one-year loan deal.

Man Utd close to signing Reguilon, Reguilon joins Spurs

Man Utd's main target is Sancho, Sancho stays at BVB

Man Utd want Bale, Bale re joins Spurs

Man Utd interested in Thiago, Thiago joins Liverpoolpic.twitter.com/iV3nydZS9w — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 17, 2020

Another reason behind the trend of ‘Glazers Out’ was the confirmation that Liverpool have agreed a deal to bring in Thiago from Bayern Munich. The Thiago to Liverpool move has been one of the longest transfer sagas of the summer, with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirming the news as well. According to publications covering the Thiago to Liverpool deal, the Merseyside club will pay a fee rising to £27m to sign the Spanish midfielder, with Thiago agreeing a deal up to 2024.

What Man United fans are saying

The never ending cycle of united since fergie era #GlazerOutWoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/2ezHDKFL8b — Gaurav Jha (@gomzi111) September 17, 2020

Won't be surprised if Liverpool knocks us off the perch in a couple of years time. The soul of Manchester United is dead. And if there is one name that is responsible for that, it's the Glazers.#GlazerOutWoodwardOut #MUFC — Kunal Srivastava (@Kunal_sri92) September 17, 2020

Ironically, reports covering Man United transfer news in the past have suggested that Thiago and Bale have been targeted by the English club. The club’s latest failure to not bring in its targets has seen several Man United fans take to Twitter to voice their frustration. Many fans shared memes criticising the club's transfer strategy this season as they blamed the club’s management for not spending enough in the transfer market. In a form of protest, many fans using the relevant hashtags mentioned how Chief Executive Ed Woodward follows the same strategy of not backing his managers every season when it comes to bringing in players. Several fans also tweeted the list of players which the club has been linked in the past but has failed to bring in, hinting that the way Manchester United is run needs to be changed to bring success back to Old Trafford.

Image Credits: AP