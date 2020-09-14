Gareth Bale Made His Debut For Real Madrid OTD 7 Years Ago, Here's What's Happened Since

On this day, seven years ago, Gareth Bale made his debut for Real Madrid in a LaLiga game against Villarreal and the star attacker has gone on to win multiple honours since. Bale was snapped up by Los Blancos in the summer of 2013 after Real Madrid agreed on a then-world record transfer fee of €100.8 million (£85.1 million) with Tottenham Hotspur. Although Gareth Bale marked his Real Madrid debut with a goal, his team failed to get all three points against Villarreal, who managed to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at El Madrigal. Here's a look at Gareth Bale's career at Real Madrid over the past seven years.

Gareth Bale Real Madrid debut vs Villarreal: Welsh star scores on debut

Only two weeks after completing his world-record move from Tottenham to Real Madrid, Gareth Bale was set to make his Real Madrid debut under Carlo Ancelotti against Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine took a surprise lead through Cani just 21 minutes into the game but Gareth Bale's first goal for the LaLiga giants levelled the scores six minutes before half-time. Bale was on hand to convert Dani Carvajal's cross from the right to open his account for his new team. Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid ahead in the second half but Villarreal made it 2-2 through Giovanni Dos Santo to salvage a point.

Gareth Bale Real Madrid career so far: Honours and achievements

Although Gareth Bale was struggling with injuries during the first half of his Real Madrid debut season, he went on to play a crucial role in the club winning the Spanish Cup, scoring the winner - a brilliant solo goal against Barcelona in the final. Bale also scored in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, helping Real Madrid end their drought for success on the continental stage in his first season at the club. Bale has also won two LaLiga titles and added three more Champions League titles to his name over the years.

Bale scored two stunning goals against Liverpool in the UCL final in 2018 as Real Madrid ended up winning 3-1 on the night. In total, Bale has scored 105 goals in 251 games for Real Madrid. However, despite a stellar career at the Spanish capital, Bale has had a falling out with the Real Madrid faithful and manager Zinedine Zidane over the past 12 months or so and is now desperate to leave the club.

Gareth Bale transfer news: Man United to sign Real Madrid outcast?

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are prepared to offload Gareth Bale for a mere €20 million (£18.5m) over the summer. It is also believed that the LaLiga champions are willing to cover part of the 31-year-old's wages for an entire year in order to part with Bale, whose contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are currently on red alert after reports claimed that Bale is now available at a cut-cost price.

Image Credits - AP