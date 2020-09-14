Man United Could Sign Gareth Bale For Just €20 MILLION, But Wages Still An Issue

Premier League giants Man United are reportedly in the hunt to sign Gareth Bale and could land the Real Madrid star at Old Trafford for a reported sum of €20 million (£18.45m) this summer. However, the issue with signing Bale at United is the Welshman's wages which are a whopping €15m per season after tax. The Red Devils are looking at potential alternatives if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund this summer are monitoring Juventus' Douglas Costa, Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Bale, who could be available at a cut-cost price. However, United will be wary of signing Bale, having been burned in the past with Alexis Sanchez when they signed the Chilean on a high wage rate and it just didn’t work out.

Man Utd would only have to pay around €20 million to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo 💸 https://t.co/jzsINXJ0sm — Goal (@goal) September 13, 2020

Football transfer news: Real Madrid to pay half of Gareth Bale wages to offload winger

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are desperate to offload Gareth Bale this summer. The report also goes on to reveal Bale's falling out with the club over the past 12 months and states that the 31-year-old no longer remains a part of Zinedine Zidane's plans for the future. Only last week, Bale, who is contracted with Real Madrid until 2022, claimed that he is desperate to leave the Spanish capital but the Los Blancos make it extremely difficult for a player to do so

However, it is now believed that Real Madrid are set to part ways with Bale and have put him on the transfer market. Reports claim that although it would take only €20million (£18.45m) to sign Bale this summer, not many clubs are willing to pay his mammoth €15m per season wages. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to cover one year of his wages as well, which would mean that landing Bale would cost a club a total of around €35m, depending on his wages after tax.

Gareth Bale to Man United? Red Devils keen on signing Real Madrid outcast

Although Man United haven't given up in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, the 20-time English champions are now looking at alternatives and Bale's availability at a cut-cost price is a huge boost for the Red Devils. Bale recently revealed that he would be open to a return to the Premier League and Man United are now the frontrunners to sign Bale. It is reported that Bale's former club Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the winger but Jose Mourinho's side can't afford Bale due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus. Man United are also keeping close tabs on Ivan Perisic and Douglas Costa if they fail to sign Sancho.

Image Credits - Gareth Bale Instagram / AP