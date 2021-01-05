Man United Target Jadon Sancho Went On Secret Holiday To Dubai During Bundesliga Break?

Reports in Germany suggest that Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho visited Dubai in what was a secret Christmas trip during the winter break in the Bundesliga. It is reported that the player spent some time with his father in Dubai during the Christmas festive period. The news has gained even more prominence due to Sancho having been woefully out of touch off late.

Sancho's trip to Dubai

This trip to Dubai is Sancho’s second visit to the Gulf as the player had holidayed here earlier back in 2019. However, he has kept his visit to the Gulf quiet this time around and did not share any content about the same on his social media channels. The player tested negative for coronavirus when he returned to Germany as he took part in Dortmund's victory against Wolfsburg. A small break along with a reunion with his father seems to be something that has eased the players’ nerves as Sancho was finally on the scoresheet during Dortmund’s 2-0 win on Sunday.

According to Bild, Sancho and his father decided to meet up in UAE as the former cannot visit England due to the increasing cases of a different coronavirus strain that has been plaguing his home country and with his father not allowed to come and visit him in Dortmund too. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the young Borussia Dortmund forward has not been able to catch up with his family and meet his father often with reports suggesting how the youngster is often alone in his home in Germany.

Bild had also mentioned how the player is rumored to be homesick and misses his family, which has left the 20-year-old feeling low on confidence. The English international has been in poor form after the end of the summer transfer window where Sancho was expected to return to England and join Premier League giants Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho transfer saga: What went wrong in Jadon Sancho to Man United deal?

After not being able to complete the transfer to Man United, Jadon Sancho has struggled to light up the Bundesliga, unlike the last season. In Dortmund news, Hans-Joachim Watzke, the club CEO had shared his thoughts on Sancho's bad outings and suggested how a failed move to Old Trafford has led to the player's poor performances on the pitch. He spoke about how Sancho was already prepared for a change when there was strong interest from Manchester United. However, the English club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward denied paying Dortmund's £108 million asking price which led to the deal collapsing.

Will Sancho move in the January transfer window?

There have been no recent updates and rumours about any transfer activity revolving around the Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer. Dortmund are expected to stay firm on their asking price and not be pressured by the English giants to sell one of their most prized assets. Manchester United are not expected to a move for the young English international in the winter window but could come out all guns blazing for Sancho in the summer transfer window of 2021.

