Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Sinks To Knees And Cries After Win Over Liverpool

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl burst into tears after his team beat Premier League leaders Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium on Monday night. Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game inside two minutes and the Saints were able to hold on to their one-goal cushion until the final whistle. The Austrian later joked that his reaction was just due to the cold wind which made it look like he was crying.

Southampton vs Liverpool highlights: Ralph Hasenhuttl's emotional reaction at full-time

Southampton moved into sixth place on the Premier League table with their impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium on Monday night. Danny Ings' superb lobbed finish after just two minutes was enough to earn the hosts a shock victory against the defending English champions. The result for Southampton saw them move to sixth in the Premier League standings, only four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Saints head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl failed to hide his emotion at his team's heroic display after full-time. The 53-year-old sank to his knees at the sound of the final whistle and burst into tears. While speaking to reporters after the game, Hasehuttl joked that his reaction was due to the cold wind blowing at the south coast.

The Austrian spoke to BBC Sport and said, “There were tears in my eyes – because of the wind!. When you see our guys fighting with everything they have it makes me really proud. You need to have the perfect game against Liverpool and I think we did that. It was an intense game, my voice is nearly gone. The effort the guys put in was the key to winning."

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was far from happy on the night. The German aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the officials after his team were denied what appeared to be a penalty on the hour mark. Klopp also claimed that his team weren't ready for the challenge against Southampton and declared that the visitors were worthy winners on the night.

Liverpool have now failed to score in 258 minutes of league action - and Jurgen Klopp's side managed just one tame shot on target at St Mary's. The reigning champions have netted with one of 41 efforts against West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton. #awlfc [guardian] pic.twitter.com/4kJhxSv52G — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 5, 2021

Liverpool remain at the summit of the Premier League table for now, but they are level on points with second-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Image Credits - Southampton Twitter