Barcelona Postpone Training Session After Two Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

LaLiga giants Barcelona have postponed their training session which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning, following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club. On Monday, the Catalan outfit confirmed two members of their first-team training staff tested positive for the deadly bug. Barcelona will face Athletic Club on Matchday 18 of LaLiga at the San Mames Stadium on Wednesday, January 6.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Ole Still Keen On Signing Dortmund Sensation Jadon Sancho

Barcelona COVID-19: Two members of the first-team staff contract virus

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona were dealt with a massive blow on Monday after it was confirmed that that club's training session on Tuesday morning would have to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. Although two positive COVID-19 cases were revealed, the club will now need to find out if there are any further cases.

Two members of the first team staff test positive for Covid-19 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2021

A statement from Barcelona read, "After PCR tests carried out on Monday, two members of the football first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19. The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. Furthermore, the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with LaLiga protocol."

ALSO READ: Brazil Great Pele Upgrades Instagram Bio After Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Official Goal Tally

"As a result, the training session planned for tomorrow Tuesday at 11.00 AM CET (3:30 PM IST) has been postponed," it added. The new time for the team's training session and the subsequent press conference ahead of Athletic Club v FC Barcelona will be announced later on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Takes Dig At Man United After Being Denied Two Penalties Against Southampton

Barcelona will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Huesca at the weekend when they visit the San Mames later on Wednesday. The game between Athletic Club and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM CET (Thursday, 1:30 AM IST). However, that leaves little recovery room for Barcelona after their final training session ahead of the game against Bilbao.

Barcelona did, however, manage to complete a training session on Monday, January 4. French centre-back Samuel Umtiti was part of the training session but Ansu Fati still remains unavailable for selection for Barcelona.

La Blaugrana are currently fifth in the LaLiga standings,10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Ronald Koeman's men are on a run of six games on the spin without defeat in LaLiga, but two of those have been disappointing home draws against Valencia and Eibar.

ALSO READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold Gave The Ball Away 38 Times During Liverpool's Soton Shame

Image Credits - AP