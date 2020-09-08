Sir Alex Ferguson's Recovery From Near-death Illness To Be Shown In New Tell-all Doc

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson fell ill in May 2018 and was rushed to a medical care facility after it was revealed that the Scot had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. Multiple reports claim that Sir Alex Ferguson's brain haemorrhage was life-threatening and he required emergency treatment in order to stay alive. Now, Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary is the talk of the town after reports claimed that the United great's son, Jason, recorded footage of his father's road to recovery following his near-death experience over two years ago.

ALSO READ: 'Name's Bond, James Rodriguez' Joke Does The Rounds As Everton Land Colombian star

Sir Alex Ferguson documentary directed by son Jason to be released next year

According to reports from Daily Mail, Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary will show the Scotsman on his road to recovery from a severe health scare which saw him spend a few days in the ICU. Ferguson was rushed to the Salford Royal Hospital near Manchester after falling ill at home and was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage. The documentary is expected to show Ferguson dealing with the threat of memory loss after his illness while also showcasing the love for his wife, Cathy.

Sir Alex Ferguson's recovery from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage will be shown in a new documentary directed by his son Jason. The documentary is set to be released in early 2021 and will be screened in cinemas. #muzone [Mail] pic.twitter.com/W70JMNEmJd — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 7, 2020

ALSO READ: Man City's Aymeric Laporte TROLLS Woman Trying To Flirt Post Testing Positive For COVID-19

To make this story all the more pleasing, Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary has been directed by the former United manager's son, Jason. Jason had, in fact, planned the shooting for the documentary about the 78-year-old in a tribute for his father's glorious career with Manchester United. However, soon after the shooting for the documentary began, Sir Alex Ferguson fell ill with his life-threatening brain haemorrhage. Jason has now decided to add his father's recovery from the brain haemorrhage as well, showcasing his warrior-like spirit to combat the illness and work towards improving his health.

It is believed that Jason has recorded over 50 hours of audio with his father. The film is expected to release in the cinemas early next year. The documentary is also expected to feature other Man United greats who played under Ferguson, including Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona.

ALSO READ: Man City Duo Laporte, Mahrez Respond After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

John Battsek, the producer of the film, claimed that the documentary will show Sir Alex Ferguson's story from growing up as a youngster in Glasgow, marrying the love of his life, Cathy, and his incredible managerial career with Manchester United. The addition of Ferguson's recovery will only showcase his determination and strength as a person. Ferguson retired as Man United manager in 2013, calling time on his 26 years in charge of the Red Devils. In total, Ferguson won 38 major trophies at the helm at Old Trafford, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

ALSO READ: Spanish League Hopes For Fan Return In February

Image Credits - AP