Man United Transfer News: Juan Mata Rejects £18m-a-year Offer To Join Saudi Arabian Club

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has reportedly rejected a lucrative offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, turning down the opportunity to earn around £18m a year. The Red Devils star reportedly has no intention of leaving Old Trafford anytime soon and wants to win a trophy with Man United this season. Juan Mata is yet to make an appearance for Man United in the Premier League in this campaign but impressed in his two outings in the EFL Cup.

Man United transfer news: Juan Mata rejects lucrative Saudi offer

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, Man United star Juan Mata rejected a couple of bumper deals from an anonymous Saudi Arabian club. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Spaniard received an initial offer which would earn him around £15m a year but the Spaniard rejected the bid. Reports then claimed that the Saudi Arabian side decided to offer Juan Mata an improved £18m-a-year in wages but the 32-year-old still stood firm on his stance to remain at United.

Juan Mata does not want to leave Manchester United. This is what his father and agent told Arab leaders who contacted him. After a first offer of €16M, they increased their offer to €20M, but the response from Mata and his agents remained the same #muzone [@matallanas] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 12, 2020

It is believed that Juan Mata's father and agent turned down both deals as the player himself claimed that he is keen to fight for a starting berth at Man United. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Mata was never interested in the significant pay rise he would have received in Saudi Arabia and remains focused on winning a title this season despite United's poor start to the campaign. Man United have lost two of their opening three games in the Premier League this season and are currently in 16th place in the table.

Man United transfer news: Juan Mata transfer news comes to the fore

Although Juan Mata has helped United reach the EFL quarter-finals this term, scoring three goals in two appearances, the Spaniard has fallen behind Mason Greenwood and Daniel James in the pecking order on the right wing. Mata is capable of playing a more central role as well but with the Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and the arrival of Donny van de Beek, the World Cup winner hasn't been able to start a single Premier League game so far. However, Solskjaer has still claimed that Mata is an important component of his squad.

Man United wage bill: Juan Mata wages at Man United

According to reports from Fox Sports, Man United have the second-highest wage bill in the Premier League, only behind Man City. Goalkeeper David de Gea is the highest earner at the club and the Spaniard takes home around £350,000 a week. Paul Pogba earns around £290,000 a week while Anthony Martial takes home around £250,000 every week. Juan Mata reportedly earns around £160,000 a week (£8.3m per year) through his current Man United contract, which expires next summer. Man United reportedly shell out over £159m a year in player wages.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram