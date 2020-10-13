Sergio Aguero To Inter? Serie A Giants Want To Sign Man City Striker On A Free Transfer

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has talked about going back to Argentina after his time in England several times in the past. Last year, the 32-year-old had admitted that a return to Independiente, his boyhood club where he spent close to a decade, is a part of his plans. However, if the latest Aguero transfer rumours are to be believed, the striker is being targeted by Serie A side Inter Milan.

Aguero to Inter Milan transfer rumours round-up

Sergio Aguero’s contract with Manchester City set to expire in 2021 and Serie A side Inter Milan are seemingly lining up an offer for the Argentine to sign the striker for free next season. Italian publication Calciomercato report that Inter are willing to offer the striker a two-year deal, with the option of extending it by another year. According to media reports covering the Aguero transfer links, a salary between the range of £6.35 million and £7.25 million has been touted as well.

Inter Milan are planning a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season. (Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/fr1XW0X18N — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) October 12, 2020

While Sergio Aguero is still under contract with Man City, he will be free to speak to foreign clubs come January. The Aguero transfer could also help Inter Milan add to their attacking options, with the arrival of a proven goalscorer certainly boosting their bid for a Serie A title. With Inter striker Lautaro Martinez continuously linked with a move away from the club, the Aguero transfer could help the Nerazzurri replace Martinez effectively.

Aguero Man City contract: Aguero's Man City legacy set in stone

While Sergio Aguero hasn’t featured for Man City this season due to injury, his time in England has been a highly successful one. Since arriving in Manchester from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the prolific Argentine has gone on to become one of the club’s most elite players. Sergio Aguero guided Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2011-12 and has won four league titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups during his time in England.

The 32-year-old is the club’s record goalscorer, with 254 goals in 370 appearances. The forward has also registered 73 assists during his time at Manchester City. The Argentine has been particularly potent in the Premier League, with Sergio Aguero’s 180 goals in the competition making him the league’s fourth-highest goalscorer of all time.

Image Credits: Sergio Aguero Instagram, Inter Milan Twitter