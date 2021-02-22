Man United Fans Roast Anthony Martial After Video Of Solskjaer Shouting Circulates: WATCH

Premier League giants Manchester United continued their exceptional display on the field when they came up against Newcastle United on Sunday. A brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Bruno Fernandes was sufficient to bag the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But there's been some disappointment for the manager with Anthony Martial misfiring in front of the goal. And fans did not miss out on the opportunity to vent out their thoughts on his dismal form.

Anthony Martial slammed by Man United fans

Despite starting the game, Martial went on to put in a horrendous display against the Magpies. A video has now emerged on the internet which highlights the fact that Solskjaer was shouting at the Frenchman. The Norwegian tactician could be clearly heard yelling, "Some movement. Antho, move! Start moving!"

And fans did not waste the opportunity to slam the striker either. Several Man United fans took to Twitter to lash out at the 25-year-old for lack of movement and efforts whenever handed the opportunity. One Twitter user went to the extent of drawing comparison between him and Daniel James, claiming that he'd be twice the player he is if he puts in half the effort that the Welshman puts in."

Martial has all the skill but what runs along side that is zero desire , and without that however good you are you're screwed at a top club. Look at Ronaldo , all that skill but his desire to be the best he can be and be the best is out of this world which makes him what he is! — C⭕️⭕️PS™️ (@SJCOOPS_) February 21, 2021

😂😂😂. The day Martial aspires to do anything like James is the day this sport is dead. — UTD Down South (@UTDDownSouth) February 21, 2021

Anthony Martial will be twice the player he is if he puts in half the effort that Daniel James puts in. — Fergies Hair Dryer (@FergiesD) February 21, 2021

They need to sell him

He’s so lazy — GENESIS IFY (@genesis_ify) February 21, 2021

how does he escape so many bad performances? — Joe (@Joedarwin__) February 21, 2021

Alan Shearer criticises Martial's lack of movement

Some fans believe Martial's time at Old Trafford is drawing to a close and he will be out of the club next summer. Indeed, Martial whose contract runs out only in 2024, has struck a mere seven goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. Four of these goals have come up in the Premier League.

He has also drawn the irk of former football stars. Speaking to BBC's Match Of The Day, Alan Shearer said, "Only four leagues goals this season, not enough movement certainly not desperate enough to score goals. I don’t think it means enough to him to go and put that ball into the back of the net.”

Man United hammer Magpies, still trail Man City in Premier League table

Man United managed to round up a scintillating display against Newcastle United. Marcus Rashford put his side in the front in the 30th minute following an epic solo effort. But Magpies striker Allan Saint-Maxim cancelled Rashford's opener six minutes later. In the 57th minute, Daniel James struck the second goal for Solskjaer after a brilliant assist from Bruno Fernandes.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder then struck the third goal from the spot after Rashford was subject to a Joe Willock challenge. Despite the victory, the Old Trafford outfit are yet to cut down the 10-point deficit against Man City in the Premier League table. The Red Devils will next play Real Sociedad in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League.

