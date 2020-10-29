Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Plan To Sign Milan's Calhanoglu For FREE next Summer

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move to sign up AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, whose contract with the Serie A giants expires in the summer of 2021. It is believed Milan and Calhannoglu have held talks of a contract extension but the player has been frustrated with the club's latest £54,000-a-week offer and has stalled over signing a new deal with the Rossoneri. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are now reportedly looking to profit from the scenario and offer Calhanoglu a lucrative five-year contract.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Lucky To Not Have Been SACKED By Man City, Slams Didi Hamann

Hakan Calhanoglu transfer news: AC Milan hit a stumbling block over a new deal for midfielder

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is 'unhappy' with the Rossoneri's latest offer for his contract extension. The 26-year-old joined Milan in 2017 and has been one of the club's most consistent performers over the past few seasons. However, the Turkish midfielder's current deal with the Italian club runs out in the summer of 2021 but Milan are yet to come to an agreement with the player over a new deal.

It is reported that Milan have offered Calhanoglu a new deal worth £2.8million per season (£54,000-a-week) but the playmaker has not yet put pen to paper. Milan are keen on keeping Calhanoglu at the San Siro but have been heavily affected by the economic ramifications of the pandemic and hence, cannot offer a substantial rise in pay for their star midfielder. This has left a number of top suitors in Europe, including Man United, closely monitoring Calhanoglu's situation at Milan.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to swoop for AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu - and prepared to offer him a lucrative five-year contract to lure him to the club. [gds] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/JiEMcEOZWj — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) October 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford's Appeal To UK Govt To End Child Food Poverty Crosses 1 Million Signatures

Man United transfer news: Hakan Calhanoglu to United next summer?

Reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that Manchester United are looking to offer AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu a lucrative five-year deal in order to lure him at Old Trafford. Solskjaer is still looking to sign an attacking player, having missed out on signing Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele during the summer. United's offer for Calhanoglu would reportedly be more than what Milan are offering their midfielder.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona forced Into Self-isolation After His Bodyguard Shows COVID-19 Symptoms

If Calhanoglu fails to sign a contract extension with Milan by the end of the year, the player will be able to speak to other clubs in January. So far, Calhanoglu has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season with Milan, scoring four goals and notching up an assist as well in all competitions.

ALSO READ: Barcelona MOCK Cristiano Ronaldo With Messi GOAT Tweet, Juventus Hit Back

Image Credits - Hakan Calhanoglu Instagram