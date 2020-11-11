Real Madrid Star Jovic AVOIDS PRISON Term With A £27k Fine For Violating Lockdown Rules

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been synonymous with controversy since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. The Serbian star, who is yet to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane in his second season with Los Blancos, was recently in the news after he violated lockdown rules in his homeland. Reports suggested that he might be imprisoned for the same, but the 22-year-old has escaped with a fine.

Also Read | Real Madrid's Jovic faces six months in jail for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’ in Serbia

Luka Jovic charges for lockdown violation proved

Following the lockdown induced by the pandemic in March, Real Madrid had urged the players to not leave the city and isolate at their respective homes. Jovic, violating the norms, returned to Serbia, where a similar restriction on out-bound arrivals was placed. More so, he violated the quarantine rules of the country and was seen on the streets along with his girlfriend.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic went to the extent of warning the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker on not repeating the offence, a move which could have landed him behind bars. Although the striker did not repeat the offence, he did refuse to pay the £27,000 fine, following which judicial proceedings were initiated against him.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Cavani, Jovic on Ole's radar as MUFC begin hunt for striker

Luka Jovic prison term avoided with £27,000 fine

According to a report by Cadena COPE, the striker was handed a six-month prison term after the charges of lockdown violations was proved against him. However, an agreement has now been reached that will see Jovic pay the original £27,000 fine to the concerned Serbian authorities and escape the six-month jail sentence.

Also Read | Real Madrid squad ‘BAFFLED’ at Zidane’s team selection in 4-1 thrashing at Valencia

Real Madrid sit fourth in LaLiga standings amid Luka Jovic fine reports

Jovic has failed to break into the side under Zidane since his move to Bernabeu in 2019. Karim Benzema has continued as the preferred attacker for the side but at the cost of Jovic's game time, with frequent reports hinting at a move away from the Spanish capital.

He has managed a total of five appearances in all competitions this season, amounting to 208 minutes on the field. Jovic is yet to score or assist for Los Blancos and is largely restricted to the bench. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit fourth in the LaLiga standings, racking up 16 points in eight games.

Also Read | Fede Valverde injury update: Real Madrid midfielder sustains fracture in right leg

Image courtesy: Luka Jovic Instagram