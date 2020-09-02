Man United Transfer News: United Slap £10m Price Tag On Romero Amid Aston Villa Interest

Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford over the summer amid interest from Aston Villa. The 33-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the way he was treated by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of the 2019-20 season. However, it is reported that United will demand a transfer fee in the region of £8m-£10m for the services of the Argentine shot-stopper.

Man United transfer news: Sergio Romero to Aston Villa?

Reports from The Athletic have linked Sergio Romero to Aston Villa as the goalkeeper prepares for his Man United exit. Romero was often used in cup competitions and has mainly been an understudy to David de Gea in recent seasons. However, Romero was left unhappy with the way he was shunned by Solskjaer when Man United qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League and FA Cup, after regularly starting in all the previous games in both competitions. Solskjaer opted to start with De Gea in goal as Man United were eliminated from both tournaments in the semi-finals.

Aston Villa are understood to have shown the most interest in Sergio Romero. Man Utd value him at £8-10m. [@lauriewhitwell] #avfc — villareport (@villareport) September 2, 2020

More so, the arrival of Dean Henderson at Old Trafford means that Romero's opportunities at Man United might become even more limited. However, Aston Villa are 'interested' in signing Romero this summer. Tom Heaton's injury is expected to keep the Englishman out of action until October and the Villans have identified Romero as the man to fill in between the sticks. Man United though, are willing to part with Romero only if Villa pay a fee in the region of £8m-£10m. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are also linked with a move for Romero but it's unlikely that the Toffees will spend that sum on a goalkeeper. Romero is currently on £120,000-a-week contract at Man United but is expected to take a significant pay cut if he moves to Aston Villa.

Work is being done on an exit out of #mufc for Sergio Romero. Aston Villa have shown the most interest but United value the player at £8m-£10m. Sources have downplayed the prospect of signing Jack Grealish after signing Van de Beek #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 2, 2020

Sergio Romero to Aston Villa: Jack Grealish transfer included?

According to reports, Man United are hoping to use Romero as a makeweight to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. United were heavily linked with a move for Grealish earlier this summer but those rumours have cooled down due to the imminent arrival of Donny van de Beek at the Theatre of Dreams. Grealish played an integral role for Aston Villa last season, scoring eight goals and notching up six assists, keeping them in the Premier League.

Football transfer news: Jack Grealish transfer and Donny van de Beek latest

Aston Villa had initially put an £80 million price tag on Jack Grealish but United were unwilling to splash the cash due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic. United are now on the brink of signing Ajax attacker Donny van de Beek, who has agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils. Man United will pay Ajax a reported £35.7m plus add-ons for the Dutchman.

Image Credits - Sergio Romero Instagram / AP