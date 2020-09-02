Man United Transfer News: Upamecano Speaking To Other Clubs Despite Contract Extension

RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano has confirmed that he held talks with other clubs despite signing a contract extension with the Bundesliga side in July. Upamecano has caught the eye of several top European suitors after playing a vital role in RB Leipzig's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season and has now been called up to represent the France national team in the UEFA Nations League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are now closely monitoring the French star, who has been tipped to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of United's defence.

Dayot Upamecano transfer claim makes Man United transfer news headlines

While speaking to reporters ahead of France's UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Saturday, Upamecano revealed that his recent contract extension with RB Leipzig in July did not stop him from discussing his future with other clubs. "I extended my contract with RB Leipzig in July because I feel good here. But I've still held conversations with other clubs so we will see what happens in the future," he said. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Upamecano didn't go on to reveal the names of the clubs that have approached him. Upamecano's talk of a possible move away from Leipzig has now put Man United on red alert.

Man United are targeting RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano who has a £45m release clause (@MarkOgden_)#MUFC pic.twitter.com/SZLYPO426U — GIDI9JA #NEWS (@gidi_9ja) August 31, 2020

Multiple reports have linked Dayot Upamecano to Man United over the summer after the Red Devils qualified for the Champions League. More so, Solskjaer reportedly believes that Upamecano and Harry Maguire can form a solid partnership in the heart of United's defence over a sustained period of time. Although Victor Lindelof did a good job with Maguire in United's backline, the Norwegian manager feels that Upamecano would be an upgrade to the Swede.

Football transfer news: Dayot Upamecano release clause at RB Leipzig

Upamecano joined RB Leipzig in January 2017 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg and has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up over the past few seasons. Last season, Upamecano played a crucial role for RB Leipzig as they kept the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga. Football fans were also impressed with how he dealt with Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa over two legs in the Champions League last-16.

On July 31, Upamecano signed a contract extension with Leipzig that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2023. Previously, Upamecano's release was around €60 million (£54m) but with his new deal, the defender's release clause stands at just over £40 million (€42m). Courtesy of the cut-price fee, a number of clubs including Man United are monitoring Upamecano's situation. However, reports claim that RB Leipzig are still not prepared to part ways with their 21-year-old prized asset.

Image Credits - AP / Dayot Upamecano Instagram